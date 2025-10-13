ABLBL, Standard Glass, RedTape among Ashika's top Diwali 2025 picks with up to 25% upside potential

Ashika Stock Broking Ltd has unveiled its Diwali Muhurat Picks for Samvat 2082, identifying six stocks with potential upside of up to 25 per cent. The brokerage's top recommendations include Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd (ABLBL), Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd and RedTape Ltd, alongside Punjab National Bank (PNB), Dabur India Ltd and Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd.

Among the mid-cap names, ABLBL leads with an estimated 25 per cent upside. The company, demerged from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail in May 2025, manages premium brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England. It plans to add 250 stores annually to reach 4,500 outlets by FY30, focusing on Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. ABLBL aims to double its scale by FY30 and become debt-free within three years.

Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd offers a potential upside of 24.3 per cent. The engineering firm serves the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, and recently introduced Shell & Tube Glass Lined Heat Exchangers under a technology licence from AG Japan. It is also investing Rs 130 crore in greenfield expansion to enhance capacity and automation.

RedTape Ltd, with a 24.1 per cent upside, continues to build on its presence in footwear and apparel through over 600 stores and a growing digital footprint. The company benefits from GST rationalisation and a strong omnichannel model, supported by efficient sourcing and digital integration.

Ashika also highlighted PNB for its consistent loan growth and asset quality improvement, Dabur India for its wide FMCG portfolio benefiting from GST rate cuts and Ganesha Ecosphere for its leadership in PET bottle recycling and capacity expansion in Odisha and Telangana.

According to Ashika, these select companies reflect a mix of financial strength, scalability and sectoral leadership, aligning with India's consumption recovery and industrial expansion.