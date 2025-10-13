Business Today
CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia) shares zoom 11% today; here is why

The rally came after Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a social media post highlighting the company's navigation app Mappls, describing it as a "Swadeshi" product with "good features" that users should try.

Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 13, 2025 11:30 AM IST
CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia) shares zoom 11% today; here is whyMapmyIndia: The stock jumped 10.71 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 1,885.70.

Shares of CE Info Systems Ltd, the parent firm of MapmyIndia, jumped 10.71 per cent on Monday to hit a high of Rs 1,885.70, amid optimism over stronger government backing for home-grown digital mapping solutions.

In a video demonstration, the minister showcased Mappls' capabilities, saying the Railways would soon sign an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with MapmyIndia to integrate its GIS-based technology across various railway applications -- including station mapping, real-time train tracking and logistics coordination. The announcement sparked investor excitement over the company's growing role in India's digital infrastructure ecosystem.

"Swadeshi 'Mappls' by MapmyIndia. Good features … must try!," the minister said in his post, adding that the government is keen to promote home-grown digital services. The endorsement is seen as part of a larger Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative encouraging domestic technology adoption across public systems.

Responding to the post, MapmyIndia said, "It would be our privilege to collaborate with @RailMinIndia to provide our MapmyIndia Maps and Mappls technology within railway applications — supporting India's journey toward a seamless, intelligent and Swadeshi digital infrastructure."

CE Info Systems added that the minister's support reinforces its commitment to make India digitally self-reliant.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 13, 2025 11:30 AM IST
