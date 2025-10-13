'Buy' CDSL, Eternal & Delhivery shares: LKP Securities' analyst

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Monday, weighed by weakness in information technology (IT) and FMCG stocks amid a soft global market trend after US President Donald Trump announced an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods effective November 1. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack slipped 174 points or 0.21 per cent to close at 82,327, while the broader NSE Nifty index fell 58 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 25,227. Broader indices were mixed, with the NSE MidCap100 rising 0.11 per cent and the SmallCap100 dipping 0.17 per cent.

For the next trading session on Tuesday, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, has shared short-term trading recommendations on Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL), Eternal Ltd, and Delhivery Ltd.

'Buy' CDSL @ Rs 1,620 | Stop loss: Rs 1,552 | Target: Rs 1,720

CDSL has given a strong close above its previous swing high and channel resistance, signaling a breakout with renewed strength. Sustaining above its 20-day EMA, the stock reflects positive momentum. The RSI’s bullish crossover indicates improving strength and rising buying interest, supporting a potential continuation of the uptrend.

'Buy' Delhivery @ Rs 470–473 | Stop loss: Rs 430 | Target: Rs 505

The stock has formed a bullish Morning Star pattern near its 50-day EMA, hinting at a reversal. Holding above the 20-day EMA with a positive RSI divergence, Delhivery shows strengthening sentiment and potential for further upside.

'Buy' Eternal Ltd @ Rs 348 | Stop loss: Rs 334 | Target: Rs 370

Eternal's (formerly known as Zomato) chart displays higher highs and higher lows, confirming a strong uptrend. Consistent support above the 20-day EMA and a hidden bullish divergence suggest the rally could extend in the near term.