ACC Q4 FY25 results: Net profit falls 20% to Rs 751 crore; revenue up 13%

ACC Ltd on Thursday said it recorded a 20.39 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter. During the quarter under review, profit slipped to Rs 751.03 crore from Rs 943.34 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

The Adani Group company's revenue from operations, however, climbed 12.69 per cent to Rs 5,991.67 crore as against Rs 5,316.75 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses came at Rs 5,514,82 crore in Q4 FY25, up 13.11 per cent YoY.

The ACC Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50 for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). "The company has fixed Friday, June 13, 2025, as 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive a dividend of Rs 7.50 per Equity Share having face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up for FY25. The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after July 1, 2025, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable," it stated.

"The Board has also approved the proposal to convene the 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 10 am," ACC added.

Separately, the cement firm reappointed Nitin Shukla, Sandeep Singhi and Rajeev Agarwal as independent directors for a second term of three years.

Shares of ACC were last seen trading 1.42 per cent higher at Rs 2,081 after the quarterly results were declared. At the given price, the stock has climbed 7.56 per cent in a month.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 66.40. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.03 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 2.38. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 129.81 with a return on equity (RoE) of 14.82. According to Trendlyne data, ACC has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 56.69 per cent stake in the company.