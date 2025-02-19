Stocks in news: Hexaware, Tata Steel, L&T, Auro Pharma, Indian Overseas Bank, Concor & RVNL

Indian benchmark indices ended lower and posted mild cuts on Tuesday amid persistent FII selling and falling rupee. BSE Sensex declined 29.47 points, or 0.04 per cent, to end at 75,967.39. NSE's Nifty50 fell 14.20 points, or 0.06 per cent, to settle at 22,945.30. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, February 19, 2025:

Hexaware Technologies: The IT solutions provider shall make its Dalal Street debut on Wednesday after the company raised Rs 8,750 crore by selling its shares for Rs 708 apiece with a lot size of 21 equity shares between February 12-14. The issue was overall subscribed 2.66 times during the day.



Tata Steel: Neath Port Talbot Council’s Planning Committee has approved Tata Steel UK’s proposals to deliver electric arc furnace steelmaking in Port Talbot. This is a 1.25 billion pound investment, supported by 500 million pounds of UK Government funding. The investment will preserve 5,000 Tata Steel UK jobs and reduce on-site CO2 emissions by 90 per cent.



Larsen & Toubro: The leading engineering company has acquired the remaining 26 per cent stake in L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forgings from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) and has also executed the Joint Venture Termination Agreement with NPCIL. After the acquisition, L&T Special Steels became a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.



Aurobindo Pharma: The USFDA conducted a pre-approval inspection at Eugia Steriles, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Eugia Pharma Specialities and a step down subsidiary of the company, at Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh, during February 10–18, 2025. The US FDA concluded the inspection with 5 observations, which are procedural in nature.



Indian Overseas Bank: The lender's board has appointed Madhaw Chandra Jha as the Chief Financial Officer of the bank, effective March 1, 2025, as S P Mahesh Kumar, General Manager & Chief Financial Officer, is superannuating on February 28. Currently, Madhaw Chandra Jha is the Deputy General Manager of the bank.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railway company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a project worth Rs 554.5 crore from Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka). The project involves the construction of 9 stations with all associated works for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project.



Container Corporation of India: The state-run logistics solutions company has awarded an order for the manufacture and supply of 30 BLSS (spine car) rakes on a turnkey basis to the government company Braithwaite & Co. under the Ministry of Railways. The value of the order, excluding freight charges, is Rs 689.76 crore, and the supplies are to be completed by August 11, 2026.



Cello World: The home appliance maker reported a fire incident in one of the furnaces at the Daman unit of Cello Industries, its wholly owned subsidiary, on February 18. The fire was controlled quickly with the help of the fire brigade, and there were no casualties or injuries. Cello Industries has adequate insurance coverage and is also covered under a loss of profit policy.



Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The real estate company has partnered with Livingstone Infra for a cluster redevelopment project in Mahalaxmi, with a gross development value of Rs 1,650 crore.



Piramal Pharma: The USFDA conducted a general GMP inspection at the company’s Turbhe facility during February 11–17 and issued a Form 483 with 6 observations. The observations are largely related to the improvement of procedures and practices, and are not related to data integrity.



Transformers & Rectifiers India: The leading manufacturer of transformers & reactors has secured orders worth Rs 166.45 crore from Hyosung T&D India for the supply of single-phase coupling transformers and single-phase transformers for TBCB projects.



RBM Infracon: The infra engineering company has received a service order worth Rs 7.22 crore from Reliance Industries for mechanical works for Phase-1B.