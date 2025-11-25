Adani Enterprises launches Rs 24,930 crore rights issue at 23% discount

Adani Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday opened subscriptions for its rights issue, one of the largest such offerings in India. The issue is priced at Rs 1,800 per share, reflecting a discount of around 23 per cent to the approval-date price of Rs 2,333.70. It will conclude on December 10, 2025.
The offer is open to all eligible shareholders, with promoter groups -- holding about 74 per cent in the company -- set to subscribe to their entitlement.
Funds raised through the rights issue will be directed towards ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects. These include airports, data centres, green hydrogen, roads, metals, mining and the company's PVC and copper smelting ventures.
A portion of the proceeds will also be used to retire debt and support various digital and media initiatives under incubation.
Key Terms of the Rights Issue
Payment Structure for Partly Paid Shares
Tentative Call Timelines