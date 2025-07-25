Adani Enterprises shares in focus on deal with Met Tube for copper tubes business

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Thursday said that it inked a share purchase agreement (SPA) and shareholders agreement (SHA) with MetTube Mauritius Private Limited (MetTube) to form an equal joint venture in the copper tubes segment.

The stock of Adani Enterprises ended flat at Rs 2607.60 percent on Thursday against at Rs 2614 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3 lakh crore on BSE.

Total 0.10 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.71 crore on BSE.

Adani Enterprises stock has a one-year beta of 1.6, indicating very high volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Enterprises stands at 55.4, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Adani Enterprises will sell its 50% stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Kutch Copper Tubes Limited (KCTL), to MetTube. After the transaction, KCTL will no longer remain a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, with both AEL and MetTube holding 50% each.

Subsequently, Adani Enterprises will buy a 50% stake in MetTube Copper India Private Limited (MCIPL), currently a wholly-owned subsidiary of MetTube. MCIPL operates a copper tube plant near Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

After the completion of the transaction, both companies will own equal ownership in MCIPL as well.

The objective of the collaboration is to majorly reduce India’s reliance on imported copper tubes by leveraging Adani’s infrastructure strengths and MetTube’s global expertise in copper manufacturing.

MetTube is a part of the diversified Metdist Group and brings decades of experience in producing high-performance copper tubes, while Adani Enterprises has built advanced manufacturing infrastructure in Mundra, Gujarat, including a greenfield copper tube facility under KCTL.

The partnership is aims to deliver next-generation solutions for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry and contribute toward India's energy efficiency and carbon reduction goals.