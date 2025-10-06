Adani Enterprises shares in focus today, here's why 

Shares of Adani Group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises are in news today after the company said its board would consider fund raising by way of issuance of debt securities on October 8.

Adani Enterprises stock ended on a flat note at Rs 2589.15 on Friday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.98 lakh crore on BSE.

Total 0.45 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.58 crore on BSE.

Adani Enterprises stock has a one-year beta of 1.7, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Enterprises stands at 63.1, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone. The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has risen 1.30 per cent this year and fallen 17% in a year.

"We would like to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 8th October, 2025 inter-alia to consider and approve the proposal of fund raising by way of issuance of debt securities through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement or Public Issue or a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws, in one or more tranche or tranches, subject to such regulatory or statutory approvals as may be required," said Adani Enterprises.