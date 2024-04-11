Adani Enterprises shares Q4 shareholding: LIC stayed put, GQG Partners upped stake in Adani flagship

Adani Enterprises' latest shareholding pattern suggested that while Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stayed put on the Adani group flagship company, Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners upped stake in the company in the March quarter sequentially. MFs upped stake in the Adani firm while FPIs were seen trimming stake in the quarter that saw Adani Enterprises gaining 12 per cent.

Related Articles

Data showed LIC holding in the company stood at 4,47,82,613 shares or 3.93 per cent, the same as December quarter. MF holding rose 22 basis points to 1.71 per cent in the March quarter from 1.49 per cent in the December quarter. FPI holding fell to 14.41 per cent from 14.65 per cent sequentially.

GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund increased its holding in Adani Enterprises Ltd to 1,65,37,964 shares or 1.45 per cent in Q4 from 1,40,28,811 shares or 1.23 per cent stake in Q3.

Goldman Sachs Trust Ii - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund also upped its stake in Adani Enterprises to 2,19,69,795 shares or 1.93 per cent from 1,96,09,192 shares or 1.72 per cent.

The Rajiv Jain-led GQG Partners was the first investor in the Adani group firms in the aftermath of Hindenburg report. The latest shareholding Patterns for Adani group firms suggest GQG also bought stakes in Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions.

GQG Partners had stakes in six Adani firms namely Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Power Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd. A few of these companies are yet to report their December quarer shareholding patterns.