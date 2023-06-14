Adani Green Energy, IndiGo, ZEE Entertainment, Nazara Tech among stocks to watch out for today

Domestic equity indices ended higher in the previous session. BSE Sensex gained 418 points to close at 63,143, while Nifty ended 114 points higher at 18,716 for the day.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Nazara Tech

Societe General has purchased about 4 lakh shares in Nazara Technologies via bulk deals on Tuesday.

Tata Chemicals, Canara Bank

Shares of Tata Chemicals and Canara Bank will be tracked as the companies will go ex-dividend today.

Anupam Rasayan

Anupam Rasayan has inked a letter of intent (LoI) worth $265 million (Rs 2,186 crore) for the next 5 years with one of the leading Japanese speciality chemical companies to supply new age patented life science active ingredient.

ZEE Entertainment

Plutus Wealth Management has bought about 75 lakh shares worth Rs 143.58 crore in ZEE Entertainment through open market transactions on Tuesday.

IndiGo

IndiGo has clarified that the company has not received any information with respect to co-founder's intention to sell stake.

Adani Green Energy

The renewable energy project to generate 500 MW in Sri Lanka's north and eastern regions undertaken by India's Adani Group will be completed by December next year, Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara has said. Sharing the progress of the project, Wijesekara on Monday wrote on Twitter, "Progress of the 500 MW Renewable Energy Project in Mannar & Pooneryn was discussed with Anil Sardana, MD & CEO of Adani Transmission Ltd & project management team".

