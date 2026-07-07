PAN-Aadhaar linking online: Complete guide to restore an inoperative PAN with Rs 1,000 fee

Linking your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar is no longer optional. Under Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961, eligible taxpayers are required to link the two identity documents, failing which the PAN becomes inoperative, affecting several tax-related and financial transactions.

While Aadhaar-PAN linking is completed automatically for new PAN applicants during the application process, individuals who were allotted a PAN on or before July 1, 2017, must complete the linking separately through the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal. Although the deadline has expired, taxpayers can still complete the process by paying the prescribed Rs 1,000 fee.

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Who needs to link PAN with Aadhaar?

PAN-Aadhaar linking is mandatory for individuals who were allotted a PAN on or before July 1, 2017. It also applies to PAN holders who initially obtained PAN using an Aadhaar Enrolment ID and later need to update their actual Aadhaar number.

However, the requirement does not apply to certain exempt categories, including residents of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, and Meghalaya, non-residents under the Income Tax Act, and individuals aged 80 years or above during the relevant previous year.

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What happens if your PAN is inoperative?

If PAN is not linked with Aadhaar, it becomes inoperative, which can lead to several inconveniences. Income tax refunds due to the taxpayer will not be issued until the PAN is made operative again, and no interest will be paid on delayed refunds during the period the PAN remains inoperative.

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Additionally, taxpayers may face higher Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rates, making compliance more expensive.

What do you need before linking?

Before beginning the process, taxpayers should keep the following details ready:

Valid PAN number

Valid Aadhaar number

Mobile number linked with Aadhaar for OTP authentication

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How to pay the Rs 1,000 Aadhaar-PAN linking fee

The first step is to pay the applicable fee through the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal.

Visit the e-filing website and click "Link Aadhaar" under the Quick Links section. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar details and validate them. Next, choose "Continue to Pay Through e-Pay Tax", verify your mobile number using the OTP received, and proceed to the payment page.

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Select the relevant assessment or financial year, choose "Fee for delay in Linking PAN with Aadhaar" as the payment type, and complete the payment of Rs 1,000 using the available online payment options.

How to link Aadhaar with PAN

After the payment is successfully processed, taxpayers can submit the linking request either without logging in or after logging into the e-filing portal.

In the pre-login mode, visit the portal, click "Link Aadhaar", enter the PAN and Aadhaar numbers, verify the payment details, complete OTP authentication and submit the request.

Those who prefer the post-login method can log into the e-filing portal, navigate to the Profile section, select "Link Aadhaar", enter the Aadhaar number and submit the request.

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How to check your PAN-Aadhaar linking status

Taxpayers can verify whether the linking has been completed by visiting the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal. Select "Link Aadhaar/View Status", enter the PAN and Aadhaar numbers, and click "View Link Aadhaar Status." The portal will display whether the request has been successfully processed, is under verification or requires further action.

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Completing the PAN-Aadhaar linking process ensures uninterrupted access to tax services, timely refunds and smoother compliance with income tax rules. Those whose PAN remains inoperative should complete the linking process at the earliest to avoid higher TDS, delayed refunds and other tax-related complications.