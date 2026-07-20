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Adani Green Energy shares gain amid market crash, brokerage raises price target

Adani Green Energy shares gain amid market crash, brokerage raises price target

The Adani Group stock gained 1.66% to Rs 1539.45 against the previous close of Rs 1514.25. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.52 lakh crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 20, 2026 3:56 PM IST
Adani Green Energy shares gain amid market crash, brokerage raises price target Adani Green Energy stock is up 73.42% in six months and gained 49% in a year. 

Adani Green Energy shares rose nearly 2% in an otherwise negative market on Monday after global brokerage Macquarie raised its price target and maintained an outperform call on the Adani Group stock. The Adani Group stock gained 1.66% to Rs 1539.45 against the previous close of Rs 1514.25. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.52 lakh crore. Total 1.62 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 24.59 crore. Later, it closed 1% higher at Rs 1530.20. 

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The Adani Green Energy stock is up 73.42% in six months and gained 49% in a year. 

The large cap stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1631.35 on July 14, 2026 and a 52-week low of Rs 767 on January 23, 2026. 

It has a high beta of 1.76, indicating very high volatility in the last one year. The Adani Group stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, signals the relative strength index (RSI) of 50.7. Adani Green shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day but lower than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The brokerage raised its target price to Rs 1,800 from Rs 1,700 earlier. 

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The firm is expected to clock 10GWh annual additions to drive incremental EBITDA growth due to BESS. 

Renewable capacity addition is expected to remain strong with a target of 5GW annual additions until FY30. 

The brokerage expects the Adani Group firm to clock 30% EBITDA CAGR over the next 5 years, led by execution and scale-up. 

Heavy capex is led by strong cash flow generation. Net debt/EBITDA is expected to fall by FY30. Grid availability remains a key challenge, said the brokerage.

Meanwhile, the stock market ended lower on Monday. Sensex sinked 443 pts to 77,708 and Nifty fell 96 pts to  24,238. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 20, 2026 3:56 PM IST
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