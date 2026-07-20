Jio Platforms Q1 results: What analysts value RIL's IPO-bound arm at; key triggers ahead

Reliance Jio Q1 results: IPO-bound Jio Platforms, the digital entity of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), delivered another steady quarter, underpinned by continued subscriber additions, improving user engagement and sustained growth in its digital services portfolio. Shares of Reliance Industries remained range-bound post its quarterly earnings.

Mukesh Ambani-led entity maintained its leadership in India's wireless market, while its expanding 5G, home broadband and enterprise businesses continued to strengthen the overall digital ecosystem. Investors are closely tracking the company's operating performance, digital monetisation strategy, margin trajectory and the roadmap towards one of India's most anticipated listings.



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Reliance Industries Results: How Jio Platforms performed in Q1

Reliance Jio reported a net profit 9.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit at Rs 7,764 crore, while its operating revenue increased 12 per cent YoY to Rs 45,961 crore. Its growth was majorly driven by an expanding subscriber base, which reached 533.3 million and an average revenue per user (ARPU) of Rs 215.6.

Jio Platforms reported a 15 per cent YoY jump in its EBITDA at Rs 20,865 crore, with margins expanding 150 basis points to 53.3 per cent. It added 8.9 million new subscribers for the quarter, while per capita data consumption reached 43.7 GB per month, recording a total data traffic growth of 26.9 per cent YoY.



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What analyst say on Jio Platform's Q1 performance

RJio reported in-line topline growth and ARPU, with subscriber addition cadence maintained at 8.6 million subscriber additions. Operating leverage played out, with EBITDAM expanding by 40bps on account of slower growth in operational expenditure. However, this margin expansion was negated by higher finance costs and D&A expense, attributed to 5G asset capitalization, said Emkay Global.

The telecom business as a cash cow, with 55.3 per cent/56.9 per cent EBITDA margin in FY27E/FY28E, respectively, high operating leverage, and declining capex supporting FCF generation. It is gearing up for the IPO, with the DRHP already filed. The tariff hike, initially anticipated in December 25, has been pushed forward by the consensus to 2QFY27, it noted.

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Home Broadband (HBB) net adds moderated to 1.5 million. ARPU uptick was largely driven by one extra day QoQ. Digital services revenue grew 20 per cent YoY, while EBITDA growth was higher at 53 per cent YoY. Part of this could likely be attributable to higher other income in JPL, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

FY27-28 estimates are broadly unchanged. RJio may deliver revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 14 per cent, 17 per cent and 25 per cent, driven by a wireless tariff hike flow-through and acceleration in home broadband/enterprise offerings. A further delay in the tariff hike could pose downside risks to our earnings estimates, while the JPL IPO valuation remains a key near-term monitorable, it said.

Jio Platforms filed the DRHP with SEBI during the quarter, formally initiating the listing process. The IPO should create a visible valuation benchmark for Reliance's largest EBITDA contributor in India’s digital-consumption and technology story. Key variables will be IPO valuation, primary versus secondary issuance, dilution, use of proceeds and RIL's post-listing holding, said Elara Capital.

"Digital Services revenue grew 20 per cent YoY, ahead of connectivity growth, led by content, cloud, IoT and managed services. Higher finance cost and depreciation, following 5G capitalization, restricted PAT growth despite strong EBITDA growth," it said.



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Jio Platform valuation in RIL

"We ascribe an equity valuation of Rs 431 per share to RIL’s stake in Jio Platforms. A roadmap for scaling up RIL’s new businesses, remains key triggers for RIL, post separate listing of Jio," Motilal Oswal said. "We now assign a 25 per cent holdco discount to RIL’s stake in Jio Platforms."

"The management commented earlier that 4-5 per cent YoY ARPU growth can continue due to organic subscriber mix change, even without a tariff hike. We build in 15.3 per cent YoY revenue growth for FY27E, led by tariff hike in 2QFY27. This will lead to operating leverage and margin expansion of 110 bps in FY27E," Emkay adds valuing Reliance Jio contribution at 596 apiece in RIL's valuation.

Sustained double-digit EBITDA growth and the increasing contribution of digital services should support valuation, although higher depreciation and finance cost following 5G capitalization limited Jio’s PAT growth to 9 per cent YoY, said Elara Capital said, citing Jio Platform's valuation at Rs 664 per share in RIL.