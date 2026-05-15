Adani Green shares key update on civil complaint against Sagar, Gautam Adani, penalty 

Adani Green Energy Ltd shares are in focus on Friday morning after the NSE and BSE-listed Adani group firm said the United Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani have filed their request for entry of final judgment along with the proposed final judgment in a November 2024 civil complaint.

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While noting that Adani Green is not a party to the proceeding, and no charges have been brought against it, the company noted that Gautam and Sagar Adani have consented to inter alia entry of the final judgment without admitting or denying the allegations made in the civil complaint and payment of a civil penalty of $6 million and $ 12 million respectively by Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani.

"The final judgment of the US Eastern District NY Court is awaited," it said. Adani Green shares are up 38 per cent in 2026 so far and 47 per cent in the past one year. The Adani group stock is trading around the same level that it was quoting at in November 2024.

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Adani Green was referring to a civil complaint number 24-CV-08080, which was filed before the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York by the US SEC against Mr. Gautam

S. Adani and Mr. Sagar R. Adani. The Adani group company has since updated on the matter via intimations and clarifications dated November 21, 2024, November 27, 2024, January 23, 2026, January 24, 2026, January 31, 2026, April 8, 2026 and April 18, 2026.

Gautam Adani promotes Adani Green Energy. As of March 31, promoters held 1,02,83,96,636 shares or 62.43 per cent stake in Adani Green Energy.

In a November 2024 filing to stock exchanges, Adani Green Energy said the US DOJ and the US SEC had issued a criminal indictment and filed a civil complaint, respectively, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against its directors, Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani. The filing also stated that the US DOJ had named another director, Vneet Jaain, in the criminal indictment.

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The Adani group had called the allegations “baseless” and said it would seek “all possible legal recourse” to defend itself.

