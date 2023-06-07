Adani Group, Torrent Power, Wipro, Deepak Fertilisers among stocks to watch out for today

Indian equity market ended flat on Tuesday. Sensex added 5.41 points, or 0.01 per cent, to settle at 62,792.88, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 5.15 points, or 0.03 per cent, to end the session at 18,599. Broader market outperformed the headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose about a half-a-per cent each.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Torrent Power

Torrent Power has signed a MoU with the government of Maharashtra for three Pumped Storage Hydro Projects of 5,700 MW capacity.

Wipro

Wipro has launched industry innovation experience for financial services, featuring a new suite of banking and financial services solutions built on Microsoft cloud.

Watch: Adani Power, Adani Transmission and 2 other group stocks rise as BSE, NSE raise circuit limits

GMR Airports

GMR Group has announced a divestment of an 8,18,000 sqft warehouse facility located at the Hyderabad Airport.

NDTV

Shares of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) will move out of short-term additional surveillance framework from Wednesday, according to a circular from the stock exchanges.

Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Wilmar, Adani Transmission

Shares of four Adani group companies are in focus post upward revision in their circuit limits by stock exchanges. In the case of Adani Power, the circuit limit has been revised to 20 per cent from 5 per cent earlier. For Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar and Adani Transmission, the circuit limit has been changed to 10 per cent from 5 per cent earlier.

Deepak Fertilisers

Industrial chemicals and fertilisers manufacturer said its wholly owned subsidiary Performance Chemiserve Ltd has raised Rs 900 crore. It has raised Rs 900 crore by issuing an allotment of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis to qualified institutional buyers.

IIFL Finance

The company said it will open a public issue of secured bonds on June 9, 2023, to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore, for the purpose of business growth and capital augmentation. It will issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs), aggregating to Rs 300 crore, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription of up to Rs 1,200 crore (aggregating to a total of Rs 1,500 crore).

