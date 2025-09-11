Adani Ports aims to expand logistics business, buys Dependencia Logistics

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) are in news today after the firm said it has made a strategic move to enhance its logistics segment through its step-down subsidiary, Mandhata Build Estate Limited, acquiring a 100% stake in Dependencia Logistics Private Limited. The acquisition, completed on September 10, 2025, was executed for ₹37.77 crore through a Share Purchase Agreement with Windson Projects LLP, marking a significant expansion effort in the logistics domain.

Dependencia Logistics, established in February 2022 in Mumbai, is yet to commence operations but was initially set up to provide comprehensive transportation and logistics services.

Adani Ports shares closed flat on Wednesday at Rs 1,388.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3 lakh crore.

In the backdrop of this acquisition, Adani Ports reported a robust financial performance for the first quarter. The company recorded a net profit increase of 6.5% year-on-year, amounting to ₹3,314.6 crore. Revenue soared by 21% to ₹9,126 crore compared to the same period last year. However, despite a 13% rise in Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA), margins slightly contracted to 60.2% from 64.1% in the previous year. This financial resilience underscores the company’s strategic expansion efforts.

The completion of this acquisition is not categorised as a related party transaction, and it underscores Adani Ports' commitment to expanding its logistics capabilities. This move also aligns with their ongoing strategy to optimise the logistics supply chain. As Adani Ports continues to raise capital through bond issues, future investments and expansions are anticipated to further strengthen its market position.