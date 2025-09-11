Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Adani Ports aims to expand logistics business, buys Dependencia Logistics

Adani Ports aims to expand logistics business, buys Dependencia Logistics

Adani Ports shares closed flat on Wednesday at Rs 1,388.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3 lakh crore. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 11, 2025 8:35 AM IST
Adani Ports aims to expand logistics business, buys Dependencia Logistics Dependencia Logistics, established in February 2022 in Mumbai, is yet to commence operations
SUMMARY
  • Adani Ports acquired 100% stake in Dependencia Logistics for ₹37.77 crore
  • Dependencia Logistics was established in February 2022 and is yet to start operations
  • Q1 net profit of Adani Ports increased by 6.5% to ₹3,314.6 crore

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) are in news today after the firm said it has made a strategic move to enhance its logistics segment through its step-down subsidiary, Mandhata Build Estate Limited, acquiring a 100% stake in Dependencia Logistics Private Limited. The acquisition, completed on September 10, 2025, was executed for ₹37.77 crore through a Share Purchase Agreement with Windson Projects LLP, marking a significant expansion effort in the logistics domain.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Dependencia Logistics, established in February 2022 in Mumbai, is yet to commence operations but was initially set up to provide comprehensive transportation and logistics services.

Adani Ports shares closed flat on Wednesday at Rs 1,388.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3 lakh crore. 

In the backdrop of this acquisition, Adani Ports reported a robust financial performance for the first quarter. The company recorded a net profit increase of 6.5% year-on-year, amounting to ₹3,314.6 crore. Revenue soared by 21% to ₹9,126 crore compared to the same period last year. However, despite a 13% rise in Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA), margins slightly contracted to 60.2% from 64.1% in the previous year. This financial resilience underscores the company’s strategic expansion efforts.

Advertisement

The completion of this acquisition is not categorised as a related party transaction, and it underscores Adani Ports' commitment to expanding its logistics capabilities. This move also aligns with their ongoing strategy to optimise the logistics supply chain. As Adani Ports continues to raise capital through bond issues, future investments and expansions are anticipated to further strengthen its market position.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 11, 2025 8:35 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today