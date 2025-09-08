Adani Ports, Infibeam Avenues, Arisinfra Solutions: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices ended on a flat note on Friday, scripting a sharp recovery from day's low. Global cues remained supportive, while GST benefits are likely to be rolled out later this month. BSE Sensex shed merely 7.25 points, or 0.01 per cent, to settle at 80,710.76, while NSE's Nifty50 added only 6.70 points, or 0.03 per cent, to close at 24,741.00 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (Adani Ports), Infibeam Avenues and Arisinfra Solutions are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what a host of brokerage firms have to say about these stocks ahead of Monday's trading session:



Arisinfra Solutions | Buy | Target Price: Rs 164 | Stop Loss: Rs 132

Arisinfra is trading near a crucial trendline support, offering a favorable risk-reward setup at the current juncture. The MACD histogram is showing positive divergence, indicating that downside momentum is weakening. The selling volume is reducing, which further strengthens the case for a potential reversal. Considering these technical signals, a long position is advisable in the 144–142 zone. The counter holds potential to move towards the 164 level in the near term. To manage risk effectively, a closing basis stop-loss at 132 is recommended. Overall, technical indicators suggest a constructive outlook for Arisinfra.

Recommended by: Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers



Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone | Buy | Target Price: 1,438 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,269

Adani Ports after the recent corrective decline is forming base at the 200 days EMA and the previous breakout area thus offers fresh entry opportunity with favorable risk-reward set up. In the smaller time frame, it has generated a falling channel breakout containing the last 6 sessions corrective decline thus offers fresh entry opportunity. Strong support is placed in the range of Rs 1,290-1,270 levels being the confluence of the last month low and 200 days EMA. We expect the stock to head higher towards Rs 1,438 levels being the 80 per cent retracement of the previous July-August decline. The daily stochastic has generated a buy signal moving above its three periods average thus supports the positive bias in the stock.

Recommended by: Bajaj Broking



Infibeam Avenues | Buy | Target Price: Rs 20 | Stop Loss: Rs 14

Infibeam has exhibited a bullish AB=CD harmonic pattern on the weekly chart, indicating potential trend reversal and upside momentum. The MACD histogram and signal line divergence supports the bullish outlook, strengthening conviction for an upward move. Considering these technical signals, we recommend going long in the 16.5–15.5 zone, where accumulation looks favorable. The upside target is set at 20, aligning with pattern completion levels, while a stop-loss at Rs 14 on daily closing basis helps manage risk effectively. Overall, the setup reflects a strong risk-reward opportunity for traders, provided discipline in stop-loss adherence is maintained.

Recommended by: Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers