Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are trading near their 52-week high yet the stock has delivered zero returns in a year. Adani Ports shares hit their yearly high of Rs 1493.85 on June 10, 2025. The stock has risen 40.69% from its 52 week low of Rs 993.85 reached on November 21, 2024.

However, the Adani Group stock has seen very high volatility in the last one year with its beta at 1.4.

In the current session, Adani Ports stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 1403.85 against the previous close of Rs 1408.95 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.03 lakh crore on BSE today. Total 7704 shares of Adani Ports changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.08 crore. It has delivered multibagger returns of 300% in five years and 334% in 10 years.

The stock is trading above the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 10 day and 20 day moving averages. The relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Ports stands at 54.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

JM Financial has a price target of Rs 1783 with a buy call on the Adani Group stock.

The brokerage says cash/EBITDA generation will outpace volume-led growth as APSEZ increasingly transitions into an integrated logistics play. EBITDA growth, according to JM Financial, appears underestimated.

"Further, a combination of moderating group leverage and near-absence of promoter pledges can drive further re-rating," said the brokerage.

Global brokerage Macquarie has a price target of Rs 1,760. It has an outperform call on the Adani Group stock.

The brokerage cited strong long-term growth potential of the firm led by India's trade and the company's integrated logistics business.

The brokerage is positive on Adani Ports due to its strategic location, diversified cargo mix for resilience, and plans for significant domestic and international expansion, including a robust logistics segment. The brokerage cited a major capital expenditure plan of Rs 80,000 crore over FY25-29 for domestic ports and logistics, along with potential international port expansion behind its bullish stance.

The logistics segment is likely to see strong growth, with a management target of 40-45% revenue CAGR over FY25-29.

September volumes offer relief on trade disruption concerns, the brokerage added.

Another brokerage Investec is bullish on Adani Ports.

It has initiated a 'Buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,715, an upside of 23.5%. The company, which runs 17 ports and terminals, is rapidly growing logistics and marine businesses, said Investec.

The company is likely to clock 13% EBITDA CAGR over FY25-30 from existing ports, it added.

In its recent operational update, Adani Ports said, it handled 244.2 MMT of port cargo (+11% YoY) clocking its highest ever H1 volume, led by containers (+20% YoY) during the first half of FY26. Logistics rail volume during H1 FY26 stood at an all-time high of 358,406 TEUs (+15% YoY). H1 FY26 GPWIS volume stood at 10.98 MMT (+3% YoY).

Logistics rail volume in September stood at 60,640 TEUs (+22% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 1.63 MMT (flat YoY).