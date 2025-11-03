Adani Ports shares October business updates, stock falls

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone slipped a percent in early deals today after the port operator released its operational updates for October. Adani Ports stock fell 1% to Rs 1,435.40 in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.10 lakh crore today. Total 9566 shares of Adani Ports changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.38 crore. It has delivered multibagger returns of 306% in five years and 394% in 10 years.

Adani Ports handled 40.2 MMT cargo in October 2025 rising 6% YoY led by containers growing 24% YoY.

On an YTD basis till Octtober, APSEZ handled 284.4 MMT of port cargo rising 10% YoY, led by containers +21% YoY. Logistics rail volume during October 2025 stood at 60,387 TEUs growing 16% YoY and GPWIS volume was at 1.7 MMT falling 6% YoY. Logistics rail volume during YTD Oct’25 stood at 418,793 TEUs climbing 15% YoY. YTD Oct’25 GPWIS volume stood at 12.7 MMT growing 1% YoY.

Additionally, the Company said it received an upgrade in its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating from ‘CCC’ to ‘B’ by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) ESG Ratings. This upgrade reflects the Company’s continued commitment to improve its ESG performance.