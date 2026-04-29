Adani Ports Q4 earnings date and time: Shares of country's largest private port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) zoomed to a fresh record high today ahead of Q4 earnings on April 30, Thursday. The earnings are slated to be announced during market hours tomorrow. The Adani Group firm is also likely to consider declaration of dividend on equity shares for the FY26.

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"We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 and to consider and recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2025-26," said Adani Ports.

Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) have gained 25% in a month.

The Adani stock was trading 1.59% higher at Rs 1663.80 in late morning deals today. Market cap of Adani Ports stood at Rs 3.83 lakh crore. It touched a record high of Rs 1672 during the current session.

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Adani Ports stock has gained 12.36% in 2026.

Over the last five years, the company logged a healthy net profit CAGR of 24%.

Total 0.97 lakh shares of Adani Ports changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 16.12 crore. It has delivered multibagger returns of 144% in three years and gained 599% in 10 years.

However, the Adani Group stock has seen very high volatility in the last one year with its beta at 1.4.

The stock is trading above the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 5 day and 10 day moving averages. The relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Ports stands at 70.6, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone.

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Adani Ports Q3 Earnings

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd reported a 21.2 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,054 crore for the December 2025 quarter on account of higher income. The Adani Group company reported a net profit of Rs 2,520 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

The company revenue came at Rs 9,705 crore in Q3, a rise of nearly 22 percent from a revenue of Rs 7,964 crore in the year-ago period.