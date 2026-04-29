Roadmap for ITC stock investors as FIIs trim 5% stake in a year 

ITC share price: Shares of FMCG and cigarette major ITC are in a downtrend this year. The stock has also taken a hit due to waning interest of FIIs in a year. FIIs have pared their stake by 5% across the period. FII held 39.87% stake at the end of March 2025 quarter, which they have reduced to 34.83% by March 2026 quarter.

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On similar lines, the FMCG stock is down 26% in six months and 27% in a year.

A slowdown in FMCG demand, a downcycle in the paper business, and valuation corrections amid the ongoing volatility in the market has dented sentiment in the ITC stock.

Also, the government announced a significant hike in cigarette taxation effective from February 1, 2026. The new tax structure shaved off 14% from the stock on a year-to-date basis. It has fallen 30% from the 52-week high of Rs 444.15 on May 27, 2025.

Meanwhile, in the current session, ITC shares were trading 2.35% higher at Rs 311.60. ITC shares are neither oversold nor overbought on charts, with their RSI standing at 50.

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On the other hand, the company is almost debt free. It has a healthy net profit CAGR of 32.7 in three years.

ITC share price targets

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has assigned a buy call with a price target of Rs 400 on the ITC stock. Attractive valuations and diversified business support the outlook, according to the brokerage.

UBS has a price target of Rs 395 on the ITC stock with a buy call. According to the brokerage, new prices should protect volumes. The company has adopted a three-pronged pricing strategy to protect volumes.

Brokerage Systematix has a price target of Rs 355 on the ITC stock with a ‘Hold’ call. The conglomerate saw its cigarette volumes rise 6.5 per cent YoY, while its FMCG segment grew 11 per cent, led by staples such as atta and biscuits in the third quarter of FY26.

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Antique Broking has a price target of Rs 408 on the ITC stock.