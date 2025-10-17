Adani Power gets nod for supply from Godda plant to Indian grid, stock in focus

Shares of Adani Power Limited (APL) are in focus today as the firm has received clearance from the Centre to construct an overhead transmission line connecting its Godda Ultra Super Critical Thermal Power Plant to the Indian grid using a Line-In Line-Out (LILO) arrangement on the Kahalgaon A–Maithon B 400 KV transmission line. The Godda facility, located in Jharkhand, currently supplies electricity exclusively to Bangladesh. The newly approved transmission line will pass through 56 villages spanning the Godda and Poreyahat tehsils of Godda district, according to an Indian Express report. Under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Centre has granted APL powers matching those of a telegraph authority, allowing the company to place and maintain transmission lines and posts over or upon any immovable property.

The Ministry of Power extended these rights to APL through an order issued on 29 September, invoking Section 164 of the Electricity Act, 2003. This order is part of a series of amendments and exceptional regulatory changes designed to enable transmission connectivity for APL’s Godda plant.

These include modification of guidelines for the import and export of electricity, changes to the Central Electricity Authority’s procedures for cross-border electricity flows, and updates from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission to both General Network Access regulations for the Inter-State Transmission System and the framework for cross-border electricity trade. Both the Ministry of Power and APL did not respond to requests for comment regarding these regulatory actions, said The Indian Express report.

These regulatory moves represent an unprecedented effort to enable the integration of the Godda plant with the Indian grid. The sequence of amendments by different authorities, including the Central Electricity Authority and the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, signals a coordinated approach to facilitate the physical and regulatory infrastructure for electricity transmission from the plant. The Ministry’s order and the powers conferred on APL indicate the significance attached to the project, especially as it transitions from an exclusive exporter to Bangladesh to potential connectivity within the Indian electricity grid.