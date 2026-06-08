Adani Power corrects, but bullish signals remain intact: What investors should know

Adani Power stock price today: Shares of Adani Power are witnessing mild profit-booking after a strong uptrend this year. The Adani Group stock has turned red in terms of 5 day and 10 day simple moving averages indicating weakness in the short term. Adani Power stock is down 1.33% in two weeks and 1% in a week after a stellar run of 66% in three months and 55% rally in 2026.

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The high volatility in the market in 2026 could not affect the sentiment in the Adani Power stock. Adani Power expanding operational capacity in wake of the heatwave amid a surge in power demand attracted investors toward the Adani Group counter this year.

In terms of technicals, the stock has a RSI of 57.9 signaling its neither oversold nor overbought on charts.

Strong quarterly and fiscal earnings of the firm also kept demand healthy for the power sector stock.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 254.15 on May 29, 2026. However, the Adani Group stock has fallen 8.2% from its record high after a sharp rally.

In terms of gains, Adani Power shares have risen 313% in a year and gained 658% in five years.

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Here's a look at what technical analysts said on the outlook of the stock amid the current phase of profit-booking.

Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst (Equity & Derivatives) at Angel One said, "Adani Power continues to remain in a strong primary uptrend, having sustained above the breakout level of Rs 180 witnessed earlier this year. However, it is worth noting that the 14-day Smoothed RSI has developed a negative divergence, suggesting that momentum has not fully kept pace with the recent price action. While this does not signal a reversal by itself, it does warrant some caution and could result in intermittent consolidation or corrective phases. Despite this, the overall technical structure remains constructive. As long as the stock continues to hold above its key support levels in the Rs 220-210 band, we expect the prevailing uptrend to remain intact. A decisive move above the Rs 250–255 resistance zone could pave the way for further upside towards our short-term target of Rs 280."

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Aakash Shah, Technical Analyst Technical Research at Choice Broking said, "Adani Power is currently consolidating near 232 after witnessing a strong vertical rally over the past few weeks. The alignment of the key EMAs reflects a strong bullish structure and confirms that the primary trend remains firmly upward. The current consolidation phase may help build a fresh base for the next move. As long as Adani Power sustains above the Rs 222–220 support zone, the overall outlook remains positive. A decisive breakout above Rs 245 could reignite momentum and potentially drive the stock towards the Rs 270 zone in the coming weeks.