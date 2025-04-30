Adani Power Q4 earnings: Net profit falls 5%, revenue at Rs 14,237 cr

Adani Power on Wednesday reported a marginal fall in Q4 net profit to Rs 2,599.23 crore. Profit stood at Rs 2737.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter. However, revenue rose 6.54% to Rs 14,237 crore in the last quarter against Rs 13,363 crore (yoy).

Total income climbed 4.7% to Rs 14,535 crore in the March 2025 quarter against Rs 13,881 crore in the year ago period.

Advertisement

Total expenses climbed to Rs 11,274 crore in Q4 against Rs 10,323 crore in the year ago quarter.

SB Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power Limited, said, “Adani Power has posted ever higher operating and financial performance for FY 2024-25, aptly demonstrating the strength and resilience of the Adani Portfolio companies. As we progress quickly in the next phase of capacity expansion, we are prioritising capital and cost efficiencies to sharpen our competitive edge and extend our sectoral leadership across key parameters. We are employing our deep, cross-domain expertise to make the business future ready to continue delivering superior returns over the long term. Our unrelenting commitment to sustainability, which has seen us rank among the best thermal power producers in the world on several counts, will continue to guide us on our growth journey.”

Advertisement

For the FY25 fiscal, net profit plunged 39% to Rs 12,749 crore from Rs 20,828 crore in the previous fiscal. Earnings per share slipped to Rs 32.32 in the last fiscal against Rs 51.62 crore in FY24.

However, revenue from operations rose 11.62% to Rs 56,203 crore in FY 25 against Rs 50,351 crore in FY24.