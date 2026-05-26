Adani Power shares hit record high, Adani Total Gas stock up 11%; here's why 

Shares of Adani Power and Adani Total Gas rose up to 11% amid negative sentiment in the market today. Adani Power shares rose 4.81% higher to a record high of Rs 244.75 today against the previous close of Rs 233.50 Market cap of the Adani Group firm rose to Rs 4.70 lakh crore. The stock has risen 72% in three months and gained 64% in 2026.

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The power sector stock has been rising on the back of rising power demand and strong quarterly and fiscal earnings.

On the power demand front, Adani Power is raising its generation capacity from 18.2 GW to nearly 42 GW by FY32, positioning itself to capitalise on India’s rapidly rising electricity demand.

The rise in power consumption is being led by prolonged heatwaves, accelerating industrial activity, growing household electrification, and the increasing energy needs of data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Adani Power logged a 64% rise in its March quarter net profit after tax (PAT).

Profit rose t Rs 4,271 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 2,599 crore in the same period a year ago. The Q4 show was largely driven by the thermal power producing company’s income from other operations, as revenues marginally dropped on a year-on-year basis.

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Adani Power’s revenue from core operations came at Rs 14,233 crore in the January to March quarter, compared to Rs 14,237 crore in the same period a year ago.

On similar lines, shares of Adani Total Gas rose 11% to Rs 731.40 today against the previous close of Rs 658.80. Market cap of the Adani Group firm rose to Rs 79,428 crore. The stock has risen 40% in three months and gained 22% in 2026.

The rally in Adani Total Gas stock comes on the back of a consecutive series of domestic CNG price hikes, favourable government allocation policies, and strong Q4 financial results.

CNG prices have been hiked four times in just two weeks due to rising global energy costs and tensions in West Asia.

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In Q4, Adani Total Gas reported a 9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 168.34 crore against a net profit of Rs 154.59 crore. Sequentially, net profit rose 8% from Rs 157.22 crore reported in the December quarter.

Revenue from operations in Q4 came at Rs 1,694.61 crore, rising 16.62% jump from Rs 1,453.37 crore in the year-ago period.