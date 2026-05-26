IFB Industries, Surya Roshni shares jump up to 15% in early trade; here is why

Shares of select individual companies, such as IFB Industries Ltd and Surya Roshni Ltd, picked up a strong pace in Tuesday's trade following their respective March 2026 quarter (Q4 FY26) results.

IFB Industries' stock surged 15.41 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 1,215.45. The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 125.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 42.7 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 18.9 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The firm's revenue from operations climbed 12.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,498 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to Rs 1,330 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, Surya Roshni shares surged 14.31 per cent to a high of Rs 248.50. The company, in its release, noted, "In Q4 FY26, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,163 crore, broadly stable YoY and 12 per cent higher sequentially. EBITDA stood at Rs 170 crore with EBITDA margins of ~7.9 per cent. PAT for the quarter stood at Rs 98 crore, improving sequentially by 23 per cent, supported by better realisations and improved product mix."

It added, "The Lighting & Consumer Durables segment delivered healthy growth during Q4 FY26, led by strong momentum across LED bulbs, battens, downlighters, appliances and professional lighting and the Steel Pipes & Strips business reported ever highest quarterly sales volumes of ~2.6 lakh tonnes."

Advertisement

The company said, "In Q4 FY26, the Lighting & Consumer Durables segment reported revenue of Rs 501 crore, registering growth of 9 per cent YoY, supported by strong demand across consumer lighting, professional lighting and appliances categories."

Surya further said, "During FY26, the business continued to strengthen its product mix with value-added products contributing ~43 per cent of overall volumes, while the hollow section pipes category achieved the highest-ever quarterly sales during Q4 FY26. The export business expanded its footprint across newer geographies, including the UK market, while strengthening order visibility across North America and Europe. Order book stood at Rs 1,000 crore, led by majorly in exports, spiral pipes and domestic API orders, providing strong visibility for H1 FY27, which is expected to be the highest value-added product sale in H1 FY27."