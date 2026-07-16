Top stocks in news: HDFC Life, SBI, ICICI Lombard, Laser Power, HDB, Adani Power, Angel One

Indian equity benchmark indices managed to settle in green on Wednesday led by positive global cues like soft US inflation data even as traders are following geopolitical developments. The BSE Sensex rose 130.49 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 77,185.43, while NSE's Nifty50 added 26.45 points, or 0.11 per cent, to end at 24,078.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, July 16, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, Ador Welding, Windlas Biotech, GRP, Coromandel International, Craftsman Automation, B&A Packaging India, Benares Hotels and Weizmann shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Fredun Pharmaceuticals shall trade ex ex-bonus today.

Quarterly results today: Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Jio Financial Services, ITC Hotels, Bharat Heavy Electricals, 360 ONE WAM, CEAT, 5paisa Capital, Muthoot Capital Services, Piramal Finance, Polycab India, South Indian Bank, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, and WeWork India Management will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Laser Power & Infra: The power cables and conductor solutions provider will make its stock market debut on Thursday, July 16 after it raised a total of Rs 742 crore via IPO, by selling its shares of Rs 214 with a lot size of 70 equity shares between July 09-13. The issue was overall subscribed 38.94 times.

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HDFC Life Insurance Company: The private insurance player reported a 12 per cent YoY jump in the new business premium grew at Rs 8,143 crore, while annual premium equivalent (APE) jumped in the 9 per cent YoY to Rs 3,515 crore in the June 2026 quarter. Retail APE rose 7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,969 crore, while value of new business (VNB) rose 9 per cent YoY to Rs 879 crore but margins fell.

HDFC Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Rajiv Kumar as the Part-Time Chairman of HDFC Bank for a period of three years with effect from July 15. Keki Mistry will continue as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director of the bank.

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ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: The general insurer reported a 46 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 403.2 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Net premium earned increased 15.8 per cent YoY to Rs 5,950 crore, while net commission rose 32.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,250.2 crore. However, the underwriting loss widened to Rs 629.9 crore from Rs 293.1 crore a year ago.

State Bank of India: Sunil Ramgopal Agrawal has joined the bank as Chief Financial Officer (Designate) with effect from July 15. He will become a key managerial personnel of the bank upon assuming charge as Chief Financial Officer with effect from August 1.

HDB Financial Services: The leading NBFC reported a strong June quarter performance, with net profit rising 38.3 per cent YoY to Rs 785 crore, while net interest income increased 20 per cent YoY to Rs 2,509 crore in Q1FY27. Its gross Loan Book increased 11.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,21,846 crores, while asset quality improved with gross stage-3 loans at 2.34 per cent.

Adani Power: The Adani Group firm company board has signed a 25-year power supply agreement (PSA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for the long-term supply of 1,600 MW of power from a 2x800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant to be established under the Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) model.

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Angel One: The broking firm reported a sharp 102.2 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 231.4 crore, while the revenue grew 25.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,429.7 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its total client base increased to 3.86 crore, a 19 per cent YoY growth and announced an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share.

Exide Industries: The auto ancillary company has invested Rs 100 crore in its subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions (EESL), through a rights issue. With this investment, Exide Industries' total investment in EESL has increased to Rs 4,902.23 crore. There will be no change in the company's shareholding percentage in EESL following the investment.

Ather Energy: The company board has approved the allotment of 76.19 lakh convertible warrants to Hero MotoCorp on a preferential basis at an issue price of Rs 1,260 apiece, aggregating Rs 960 crore. It also launched its qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue on July 15 and fixed the floor price at Rs 1,169.70 per share. It may offer a 5 percent discount on the floor price.

GMR Airports: The airport operator reported a muted operational update for June 2026, with overall passenger traffic declining 0.3 per cent YoY. Domestic passenger traffic fell 0.4 per cent, while international passenger traffic edged up 0.1 per cent. Aircraft movements also declined 2.4 per cent compared with the year-ago period.

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NTPC Green Energy: Ayana Renewable Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of ONGC NTPC Green, has emerged as the successful bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India. The tender was floated for the selection of wind power developers to set up 2,000 MW of ISTS-connected wind power projects in India under tariff-based competitive bidding.

India Pesticides: The agro-chemical player has received technical equivalence (TEQ) approval in the European Union (EU) for one of its fungicide products. The approval is expected to strengthen the company's export business by enhancing its access to the European market.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals: The refinery reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 945.7 crore for the June 2026 quarter compared with a loss of Rs 270.7 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue surged 120.4 per cent YoY to Rs 38,254.2 crore, supported by higher realizations and improved operating performance.

Network18 Media & Investments: The media company reported a 10.3 per cent YoY increase in consolidated operating revenue to Rs 516 crore in the June quarter. Ebitda doubled to Rs 8 crore from Rs 4 crore in the year-ago period, while Ebitda margin improved to 1.5 per cent from 0.9 per cent.

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Jana Small Finance Bank: The lender reported a 52 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 155 crore for the June quarter, while net interest income grew 33.4 per cent YoY to Rs 782 crore. Asset quality also improved sequentially, with gross NPA easing to 2.39 per cent and net NPA declining to 0.91 per cent.

Himadri Speciality Chemical: The specialty chemicals company reported a 26.3 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 229.5 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Revenue rose 28 per cent YoY to Rs 1,431.9 crore, reflecting healthy demand across its product portfolio.

GTPL Hathway: The broadband and cable TV operator reported a 78 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.3 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026. Revenue, however, rose 12.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,015.4 crore. Ebitda rose 2.8 per cent YoY to Rs 109 crore, while margins came in at 10.7 per cent for the reported quarter.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir): The apparel retailer reported a 14.7 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 25.6 crore for the June quarter, while revenue slipped 1 per cent YoY to Rs 375.1 crore, indicating a subdued operational performance.

TVS Holdings: Home Credit India, a subsidiary of the automotive player, has executed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Varthana Finance for Rs 967 crore.

