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Sensex, Nifty close higher; Eternal, UltraTech, SBI among top gainers 

Sensex, Nifty close higher; Eternal, UltraTech, SBI among top gainers 

Among Sensex constituents, Eternal, UltraTech Cements, SBI, Bajaj Finance, IndiGo and Asian Paints  were the top gainers today, rising up to 3.08%. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 15, 2026 4:43 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty close higher; Eternal, UltraTech, SBI among top gainers Eternal, UltraTech Cements, SBI, Bajaj Finance, IndiGo and Asian Paints were the top gainers today, rising up to 3.08%.

The Indian stock market closed higher on Wednesday amid positive global cues. Sensex rose 130 points to 77,185 and Nifty gained 26 pts to 24,078 today. Among Sensex constituents, Eternal, UltraTech Cements, SBI, Bajaj Finance, IndiGo and Asian Paints  were the top gainers today, rising up to 3.08%. 

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Top Sensex losers were PowerGrid, L&T, Tata Steel and falling up to 1.73%. 

Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities said, "The broader markets continued to outperform the benchmark indices. The Nifty Midcap Index has been consolidating within the 63,183–62,477 range over the past four trading sessions. A decisive breakout on either side of this range is likely to determine the index's next directional move. Meanwhile, the Nifty Smallcap Index formed a small-bodied candle with a noticeable upper wick, signalling resistance at higher levels. The 19,440–19,470 zone has acted as a strong resistance over the past four sessions. A decisive breakout above this zone could pave the way for the index to extend its upward move in the near term."

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VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "Domestic equities exhibited resilience, with broader markets outperforming large caps amid positive Asian cues. Softer US inflation data supported sentiment, while the Fed maintained its focus on price stability without turning more hawkish. Q1FY27 earnings remained the key domestic catalyst, though higher crude prices due to West Asia tensions capped gains and triggered profit booking. PSU banks gained on strong business updates, while textile and industrial stocks advanced as the India-UK trade deal went live. In contrast, metal stocks declined due to weak China GDP data and margin concerns from flat metal prices and rising crude costs. The IT sector also underperformed following weak preliminary results and commentary from IBM."

Previous session 

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Sensex fell 561 pts to end at 77,054 and Nifty lost 159 pts to 24,052. Among Sensex constituents, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, IndiGo, SBI, M&M and L&T shares were the top losers. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 15, 2026 4:43 PM IST
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