Sensex, Nifty close higher; Eternal, UltraTech, SBI among top gainers 

The Indian stock market closed higher on Wednesday amid positive global cues. Sensex rose 130 points to 77,185 and Nifty gained 26 pts to 24,078 today. Among Sensex constituents, Eternal, UltraTech Cements, SBI, Bajaj Finance, IndiGo and Asian Paints were the top gainers today, rising up to 3.08%.

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Top Sensex losers were PowerGrid, L&T, Tata Steel and falling up to 1.73%.

Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities said, "The broader markets continued to outperform the benchmark indices. The Nifty Midcap Index has been consolidating within the 63,183–62,477 range over the past four trading sessions. A decisive breakout on either side of this range is likely to determine the index's next directional move. Meanwhile, the Nifty Smallcap Index formed a small-bodied candle with a noticeable upper wick, signalling resistance at higher levels. The 19,440–19,470 zone has acted as a strong resistance over the past four sessions. A decisive breakout above this zone could pave the way for the index to extend its upward move in the near term."

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VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "Domestic equities exhibited resilience, with broader markets outperforming large caps amid positive Asian cues. Softer US inflation data supported sentiment, while the Fed maintained its focus on price stability without turning more hawkish. Q1FY27 earnings remained the key domestic catalyst, though higher crude prices due to West Asia tensions capped gains and triggered profit booking. PSU banks gained on strong business updates, while textile and industrial stocks advanced as the India-UK trade deal went live. In contrast, metal stocks declined due to weak China GDP data and margin concerns from flat metal prices and rising crude costs. The IT sector also underperformed following weak preliminary results and commentary from IBM."

Previous session

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Sensex fell 561 pts to end at 77,054 and Nifty lost 159 pts to 24,052. Among Sensex constituents, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, IndiGo, SBI, M&M and L&T shares were the top losers.