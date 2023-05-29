Adani Transmission, IRCTC, Sun Pharma, M&M, Ion Exchange among stocks to watch out for today

Domestic equity markets ended in the green on Friday amid positive global and domestic cues. Sensex jumped 629.07 points or 1.02 per cent to settle at 62,501.69. During the day, the index rallied 657.21 points or 1.06 per cent to 62,529.83. Nifty climbed 178.20 points or 0.97 per cent to close at 18,499.35.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Earnings today

Shares of Adani Transmission, IRCTC, NHPC, Torrent Power and Rail Vikas Nigam will be tracked as the companies will announce their fourth quarter and annual results today.

Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma reported a net profit of Rs 505 crore for the quarter ended March. The company's revenue stood at Rs 6,479 crore.

Balkrishna Industries

Balkrishna Industries reported a net profit of Rs 260 crore for the March quarter. Revenue was down 2% to Rs 2,317 crore.

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,984.47 crore for the March quarter compared with a profit of Rs 2,166 crore in the March quarter and a loss of Rs 2,277.25 crore in the same quarter last year.

M&M

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,548.97 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 1,268.55 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

SAIL

State-owned SAIL reported over 50 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,159.21 crore for the quarter ended March against a net profit of Rs 2,478.82 crore during the January-March quarter of the preceding 2021-22 financial year.

Grasim

Grasim reported a 88.5% on-year fall in its March quarter standalone net profit at Rs 93.51 crore while the revenue from operations rose 4.2% to Rs 6,645.83 crore.

PFC

Net profit came in at Rs 4,677 crore during the fourth quarter. Revenues stood at Rs 10,184 crore in the same period.

GMR Airports

GMR Airports reported a net loss of Rs 441 crore for the January-March period. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,894 crore.

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma has issued a letter to the Board of Taro Pharma, Israel with a proposal containing a non-binding indication of interest to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares in Taro.

Karnataka Bank

Karnataka Bank reported a net profit of Rs 354 crore during the March quarter. NII during the same period stood at Rs 860 crore.

Indigo Paints

Net profit climbed 41% to Rs 48.7 crore during the March quarter. Revenue from operations increased 13% to Rs 325 crore.

Ion Exchange

Ion Exchange (India) posted a net profit of Rs 82 crore in the fourth quarter. Revenue was up 30% to Rs 647 crore in the said period.

HUDCO

Net profit slipped 14% to Rs 639 for the three months ended March period. Revenue from operations was up 7% to Rs 1,852 crore.

