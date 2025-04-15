scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Allied Blenders shares dive 9%; company clarifies on 'unfair trade practices'

Feedback

Allied Blenders shares dive 9%; company clarifies on 'unfair trade practices'

Allied Blenders share price: The scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-day and 150-day simple moving averages (SMAs).

Allied Blenders share price: The stock tanked 9.43 per cent to hit a low of Rs 288. Allied Blenders share price: The stock tanked 9.43 per cent to hit a low of Rs 288.

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd shares on Tuesday tanked 9.43 per cent to hit a low of Rs 288. The stock recovered some lost ground and was last seen trading 3.46 per cent down at Rs 307. This came after the breweries issued a clarification related to "unfair trade practices" in Andhra Pradesh, calling it 'incorrect'.

Related Articles

"This is to inform you that there have been certain media reports alleging that Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABD) has been involved in unfair trade practices in the State of Andhra Pradesh. In this regard, we would like to hereby clarify that the Company has not received any communication from banks or from any regulatory authorities or enforcement agencies regarding such action. Hence, this news is speculative and factually incorrect," the company stated in a BSE filing.

"ABD has always operated in full compliance with the law and maintains highest standards of transparency and corporate governance. For any clarifications or official updates, stakeholders are encouraged to rely solely on communications made directly by the Company or published through official stock exchange platform," Allied Blenders added.

On technical setup, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-day and 150-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 55.52. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 72.26 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 6.02. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 4.27 with a return on equity (RoE) of 8.34.

Allied Blenders saw heavy trading volume on BSE as around 1.73 lakh shares changed hands at the time of writing this story. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 25,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 5.23 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 8,672.41 crore.

As of December 2024, promoters held an 80.91 per cent stake in the company.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 15, 2025, 3:19 PM IST
Subscribe To Newsletter
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd