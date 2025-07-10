Amber Enterprises shares in focus today on plan to raise funds 

Shares of Amber Enterprises are in focus today after the firm said its board would meet on July 12 to to consider raising of funds.

"This is to inform the exchanges that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 12 July, 2025, through video conferencing, to consider and approve an enabling resolution for raising funds up to Rs. 2500 Crore, by way of issue of any permissible securities, subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing 35th Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of the Company," said Amber Enterprises.

Amber Enterprises shares ended 2.44% higher at Rs 7,691.80 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 7508.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 26,062 crore.

Net profit of Amber Enterprises India climbed 22.60% to Rs 116.07 crore in the last quarter against Rs 94.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.80% to Rs 3753.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 against Rs 2805.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year, net profit climbed 83.29% to Rs 243.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 against Rs 132.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales climbed 48.20% to Rs 9973.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 against Rs 6729.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

Amber Enterprises manufactures heating and ventilation equipment. The company offers refrigerators, heat exchangers, air conditioners, home appliances, vacuum forming, and lighting products. Amber Enterprises also produces auto parts, injection molding, and sheet metal components.