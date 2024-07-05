AMFI rejig: BHEL, NHPC, Hero MotoCorp, JSW Energy shares enter largecap list; key details

Stocks such as Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), NHPC Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd have been classified as largecaps in the AMFI's latest semi-annual rejig. The list is mainly referred by active equity mutual fund managers.

The large-cap threshold now stands at Rs 84,300 crore, up from Rs 67,000 crore in December 2023. The midcap cut off has risen to Rs 27,600 crore compared with Rs 22,000 crore previously.

Top 100 large caps now account for 63.6 per cent of market capitalisation, down from December's 64.4 per cent. ⁠Mid caps (101-250) account for 18.2 per cent, an uptick from 17.8 per cent in the December review.

Meanwhile, smallcaps (251 and beyond) make up for 18.2 per cent of total market capitalisation, an increase from December’s 17.8 per cent, said Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.



The AMFI's official release on the market cap categorisation is prepared on a half yearly basis and the current AMFI list will be valid for August 2024 to January 2025 period.

An active equity fund manager may choose to add or remove and increase or reduce weightings on stocks from their respective portfolios, depending upon their fundamental rationale.

SRF, Zydus Lifesciences, ICICI Pru Life Insurance, Polycab India, Marico, Berger Paints, SBI Card and ICICI Lombard are some of the largecaps that have been classified as midcap stocks, as per Nuvama.

HUDCO, Bharat Dynamics, IRB Infra, MRPL, BSE and Power Grid are some smallcaps that are classified as midcaps in the latest AMFI list. Hatsun Agro, Relaxo Footwear, Timken India, IIFL Finance, Vedant Fashions and Zee Entertainment Enterprises are among midcap stocks that have been classified as smallcaps, Nuvama said.

