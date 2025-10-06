Angel One Q2: Client base up 24%, acquisition down 42%; funding book up 36%, market share rises

Angel One Ltd on Monday reported a strong performance in Q2 FY26, driven by higher client engagement, expanding funding, and robust turnover across key segments. The brokerage added 17.4 lakh new clients during the quarter, taking its total client base to 3.41 crore, up 24 per cent year-on-year and 4.9 per cent sequentially. The average client funding book surged 36.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,305 crore, reflecting increased participation in market activities.

Despite a moderation in overall order volumes, the platform executed 36.04 crore orders during the quarter, down 26.3 per cent from Q2 FY25 but up 5 per cent sequentially. Average daily orders remained steady at 56.3 lakh, while unique mutual fund SIP registrations grew 2.9 per cent YoY to 23.8 lakh, rising 23.8 per cent QoQ or 2.9 per cent YoY.

"Acquisitions and orders held steady through the period, while the company delivered consistent growth in the average client funding book and cash market share. Our market share in overall equity and F&O remained stable in September 2025, while expanding meaningfully across all segments during the quarter," Angel One said.

Angel One’s overall average daily turnover (ADTO) based on notional turnover stood at Rs 45,08,700 crore, largely stable compared with Q2 FY25 but up 25.6 per cent sequentially. In the F&O segment, notional turnover was Rs 43,82,600 crore, representing a sequential gain of 25.3 per cent.

Option premium turnover jumped 58.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,38,100 crore, while cash ADTO fell 26.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,400 crore. Commodity turnover recorded a sharp rise of 91.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,187 billion.

Market share metrics showed continued gains for Angel One. Overall equity market share based on option premium turnover improved 114 basis points to 20.5 per cent, while F&O market share rose 97 basis points to 21.7 per cent. Cash turnover market share increased 121 basis points to 18.7 per cent, and commodity turnover market share expanded by 296 basis points to 65.1 per cent, reflecting strong dominance in the segment.