TCS dividend history last 10 years: Year-wise details of dividend yield; what IT major paid to shareholders

The Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) board would be considering a proposal for final dividend for FY26 today. The largest IT exporter has declared a dividend of Rs 79 per share in the first three quarters of FY26, which included a special dividend of Rs 46 per share, and three interim dividends of Rs 11 each. This is against Rs 96 per share dividend it declared in the nine month ended December 31, 2024.

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TCS dividend history for last 10 years

TCS, which has a capital allocation policy of returning 80-100 per cent of free cashflow to shareholders, has declared Rs 1,51,918.74 crore in combined dividends in the previous10 years, data compiled with corporate database AceEquity suggests. TCS declared Rs 34,734 crore worth dividends, or Rs 126 per share, in FY25, suggesting a dividend yield of 3.5 per cent.

In FY24, the IT major's dividend payout stood at Rs 7,300 crore, or Rs 73 per share, suggesting a dividend yield of 1.88. FY23 and FY20 were two years when TCS paid high dividends.

In fact, FY20 dividend yield stood at 4 per cent, as the Mumbai-headquartered firm paid Rs 25,125 crore in dividends (Rs 73 per share). In FY23, dividends payments stood at 33,306 crore or Rs 115 per share, with yield standing at 3.59 per cent. The lowest dividend yield stood at 1.15 per cent, when the IT major declared Rs 43 per share dividend in FY22.

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In the case of FY26, the board of TCS will consider and recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2026 today. The dividend proposal will be approved by shareholders at the ensuing 31st Annual General Meeting.

Apart from dividend, stock investors would be eyeing the outlook on restructuring, client discretionary spending, the impact of AI, commentary on data centres, cost takeout projects, and the BFSI vertical will be keenly followed. Besides, all eyes would be on the final dividend payout for the financial year 2025-26.

TCS Q4 results

Kotak Institutional Equities anticipated Q4 profit rising 7.4 per cent YoY to Rs 14,058 crore on 9.2 per cent rise in sales at Rs 70,434 crore. Ebit margin is seen at 25.3 per cent, up 108 basis points YoY. HDFC Institutional Equities sees TCS Q4 net profit rising 10.7 per cent YoY to Rs 13,528 crore on 7.9 per cent YoY rise in sales at Rs 69,563 crore. It pegged Ebit margin at 25.2 per cent. Nuvama anticipated Q4 profit at Rs 13,916.20 crore. A couple of brokerages expect TCS to lead revenue growth in constant currency (CC) terms among Tier-1 IT players.