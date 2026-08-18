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Anti-drone patrol vehicle unveiled: Defence stock hits upper circuit, check details 

Anti-drone patrol vehicle unveiled: Defence stock hits upper circuit, check details 

The stock hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 658.15 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 626.85. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 11,599 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 10:13 AM IST
Anti-drone patrol vehicle unveiled: Defence stock hits upper circuit, check details Indrajaal Autonomous Defense Systems and Sigma Advanced Systems have announced orders worth approximately Rs 155 crore for their Indrajaal Ranger autonomous defence system from government agencies.

Shares of Sigma Advanced Systems Ltd hit an upper circuit of 5% in early deals on Tuesday after the defence firm said India has become the first country to establish anti-drone patrolling of border and urban areas. The firm said Indrajaal Ranger has won Rs 155 crore orders from Home Ministry, taking counter-drone security beyond military installations, to border villages, VVIP routes and city streets.

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Sigma Advanced Systems shares hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 658.15 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 626.85. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 11,599 crore.

The company said Indrajaal Ranger has introduced a new category of homeland-security vehicle: a purpose-built Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle capable of detecting, tracking, identifying and countering rogue drones while moving at high speeds.

Indrajaal Autonomous Defense Systems and Sigma Advanced Systems have announced orders worth approximately Rs 155 crore for their  Indrajaal Ranger autonomous defence system from government agencies.

The larger Rs 145 crore order has been awarded to the Indrajaal-Sigma consortium and will deploy the Ranger system in India’s border-security environment. The order is aimed at strengthening surveillance and security capabilities across sensitive border areas.

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In a separate development, an order worth around Rs 10 crore has been received from the urban police segment. This deployment will introduce the Ranger system for **VVIP protection and urban security applications.

The combined orders mark an expansion of Indrajaal Ranger’s deployment across both border and urban security operations, highlighting the growing adoption of autonomous defence technologies in India’s security infrastructure.

Sunil Kalidindi, CEO, Sigma Advanced Systems, said, "This programme showcases the strength of India's defence manufacturing ecosystem, where advanced indigenous technologies can be developed, manufactured and delivered at operational scale. This milestone demonstrates Sigma’s capabilities and underscores our strategic partnership with Indrajaal in strengthening India's border and urban security with a critical next-generation capability."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 18, 2026 9:44 AM IST
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