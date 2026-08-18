Anti-drone patrol vehicle unveiled: Defence stock hits upper circuit, check details 

The company said Indrajaal Ranger has introduced a new category of homeland-security vehicle: a purpose-built Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle capable of detecting, tracking, identifying and countering rogue drones while moving at high speeds.

Indrajaal Autonomous Defense Systems and Sigma Advanced Systems have announced orders worth approximately Rs 155 crore for their Indrajaal Ranger autonomous defence system from government agencies.

The larger Rs 145 crore order has been awarded to the Indrajaal-Sigma consortium and will deploy the Ranger system in India’s border-security environment. The order is aimed at strengthening surveillance and security capabilities across sensitive border areas.

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In a separate development, an order worth around Rs 10 crore has been received from the urban police segment. This deployment will introduce the Ranger system for **VVIP protection and urban security applications.

The combined orders mark an expansion of Indrajaal Ranger’s deployment across both border and urban security operations, highlighting the growing adoption of autonomous defence technologies in India’s security infrastructure.

Sunil Kalidindi, CEO, Sigma Advanced Systems, said, "This programme showcases the strength of India's defence manufacturing ecosystem, where advanced indigenous technologies can be developed, manufactured and delivered at operational scale. This milestone demonstrates Sigma’s capabilities and underscores our strategic partnership with Indrajaal in strengthening India's border and urban security with a critical next-generation capability."