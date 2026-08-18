He used the example to highlight what he described as India's rigorous electoral process, noting the scale and procedures of the country's most recent general election. "India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than 1% voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document," Trump said. He followed the comparison with a direct call to action: "We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now!"

What the SAVE America Act proposes

The legislation that Trump is pushing for would introduce stricter voter identification requirements and proof of citizenship conditions for participation in US elections. It has become a central element of his broader effort to tighten the rules governing how Americans vote, a cause he has championed since returning to office.

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US Ambassador backs Trump's position

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor added his voice to the argument on X, endorsing Trump's characterisation of India's electoral system. Gor described Trump's remarks as "absolutely correct," echoed the figures on India's voter turnout and photo ID requirements and separately called on Congress to pass the SAVE America Act.