Groww shares fall 4% on Rs 1,500 crore block deals; key details

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd (Groww) shares tumbled over 4 per cent in Tuesday’s trade as around 7.78 crore shares changed hands in two block trades worth nearly Rs 1,500 crore, accounting for about 1.2 per cent of the company’s total outstanding equity, according to Bloomberg data.

The stock fell 4.02 per cent to hit a low of Rs 190.70 apiece, the worst-performer on Nifty Midcap 100. It was the most-traded stock by volume on BSE 500, with trading volume volume rising 2.6 times its three-month full-day average, as per Bloomberg. Buyers and sellers of the deals are not immediately known.