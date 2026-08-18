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Groww shares fall 4% on Rs 1,500 crore block deals; key details

Groww shares fall 4% on Rs 1,500 crore block deals; key details

GROWW193.26(2.73%)

Groww shares: The stock fell 4.02 per cent to hit a low of Rs 190.70 apiece, the worst-performer on Nifty Midcap 100. It was the most-traded stock by volume on BSE 500

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 9:38 AM IST
Groww shares fall 4% on Rs 1,500 crore block deals; key detailsGroww block deal: Around 7.52 crore Groww shares changed hands at Rs 193.45 apiece for Rs 1,450 crore. Besides, 26.10 lakh Groww shares changed hands at Rs 193.10 apiece for Rs 50.32 crore.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd (Groww) shares tumbled over 4 per cent in Tuesday’s trade as around 7.78 crore shares changed hands in two block trades worth nearly Rs 1,500 crore, accounting for about 1.2 per cent of the company’s total outstanding equity, according to Bloomberg data.

The stock fell 4.02 per cent to hit a low of Rs 190.70 apiece, the worst-performer on Nifty Midcap 100. It was the most-traded stock by volume on BSE 500, with trading volume volume rising 2.6 times its three-month full-day average, as per Bloomberg. Buyers and sellers of the deals are not immediately known.

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Around 7.52 crore Groww shares changed hands at Rs 193.45 apiece for Rs 1,450 crore. Besides, 26.10 lakh Groww shares changed hands at Rs 193.10 apiece for Rs 50.32 crore.

As per NSE active clients data for July, India’s broking industry saw muted growth in July, adding around 8,000 net active clients during the month. That said, Groww added 70,119 clients, according to NSE data. Groww’s active client base rose to 1.31 crore, taking its market share to 28.88 per cent, up from 28.72 per cent in June.

Zerodha’s active client base, during the same month, declined 38,725 to 67.6 lakh, while Angel One remained largely flat at 66.30 lakh after adding 286 net new additions of clients. Their market shares stood at 14.88 per cent and 14.60 per cent, respectively.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 18, 2026 9:38 AM IST
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