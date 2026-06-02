Apollo Micro, Persistent Systems: These stocks set for more upside? Here what expert say

Answering the viewers/investors queries at Daily Calls on Business Today Television (BTTV), Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research, Master Capital Services shared his views on select stocks as per the viewers' request.

He remains positive on IT stocks but prefers midcap names over the larger peers. From the tier-II basket of IT stocks, he is prefers Persistent Systems Ltd. The stock has given a breakout from its 200-day moving average (DMA). The stock is forming a higher-high pattern, pushing the confidence higher. One can expect a Rs 5,900 level in the stock. He sees Rs 5,200 as a key support for it.

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A viewer named Anuj Singh, who held 500 shares of Apollo Microsystems Ltd, requested a view for next one year.

Answering him, Upadhyay said that the stock has shown a strong vertical rally but the stock is consolidating in the range of Rs 400-430 on either sides. He sees this as the early signs of a breakout. He suggested to hold the stock for targets of Rs 480-490 in next one year with a strict stop loss of Rs 360.

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(DISCLAIMER: The views/advice/suggestions expressed in the video are solely by market analysts & investment experts. Please consult your investment advisers before making any financial decisions.)