BT Closing Bell | Sensex, Nifty snap 4-day losing streak as IT stocks lift markets higher

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty snapped their four day losing streak on Tuesday, supported by value buying at lower levels and gains in information technology (IT) stocks amid geopolitical uncertainty.

At close, the Sensex jumped 382.50 points, or 0.52%, to close at 74,649.84. The Nifty also advanced, rising 100.95 points, or 0.43%, to settle at 23,483.55.

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Top gainers & losers

(TCS) led the pack, rising 6.53% to Rs 2448.10. Infosys followed with a 5.66% jump, while HCL Technologies, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra and Titan Company gained 4.08%, 1.84%, 1.67% and 1.34%, respectively.

While stocks such as NTPC, Axis Bank and Power Grid were among the losers on the 30-pack index, they declined up to 2.89%.

Despite ongoing delays in the Middle East truce, global sentiment remained stable, demonstrating risk appetite resilience, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd.

“With the earnings season largely concluded, investor focus has shifted to key macro factors including monsoon progress, inflation trends, RBI policy, and liquidity conditions,” said Nair said.



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