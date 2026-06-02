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BT Closing Bell | Sensex, Nifty snap 4-day losing streak as IT stocks lift markets higher

BT Closing Bell | Sensex, Nifty snap 4-day losing streak as IT stocks lift markets higher

Among sectoral indices, the BSE IT Index surged 4.40% to end at 30,106.93, while the BSE FMCG index gained 0.72% to settle at 18,024.61.

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Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Jun 2, 2026 3:46 PM IST
BT Closing Bell | Sensex, Nifty snap 4-day losing streak as IT stocks lift markets higherFive stocks, namely Infosys, TCS, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies and ITC, contributed largely to the Sensex’s jump. (Image: AI generated for representational purpose only)

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty snapped their four day losing streak on Tuesday, supported by value buying at lower levels and gains in information technology (IT) stocks amid geopolitical uncertainty.

At close, the Sensex jumped 382.50 points, or 0.52%, to close at 74,649.84. The Nifty also advanced, rising 100.95 points, or 0.43%, to settle at 23,483.55.

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Top gainers & losers

(TCS) led the pack, rising 6.53% to Rs 2448.10. Infosys followed with a 5.66% jump, while HCL Technologies, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra and Titan Company gained 4.08%, 1.84%, 1.67% and 1.34%, respectively.  

While stocks such as NTPC, Axis Bank and Power Grid were among the losers on the 30-pack index, they declined up to 2.89%.    

Despite ongoing delays in the Middle East truce, global sentiment remained stable, demonstrating risk appetite resilience, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd.

“With the earnings season largely concluded, investor focus has shifted to key macro factors including monsoon progress, inflation trends, RBI policy, and liquidity conditions,” said Nair said.
          
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Five stocks, namely Infosys, TCS, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies and ITC, contributed largely to the Sensex’s jump.  

Among sectoral indices, the BSE IT Index surged 4.40% to end at 30,106.93, while the BSE FMCG index gained 0.72% to settle at 18,024.61.

“Investors are increasingly rewarding sectors linked to global growth themes such as AI and technology, while remaining cautious on areas exposed to domestic demand pressures, commodity inflation, and geopolitical risks,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.  

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“The resilience shown near 23,200 and the leadership from IT stocks suggest that institutional money is beginning to reposition toward earnings visibility and global revenue exposure in an otherwise uncertain market environment,” Hariprasad added.
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 2, 2026 3:37 PM IST
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