Apollo Micro Systems shares hit record high, then slip 9%; here are fresh price targets

Apollo Micro Systems share price: Shares of Apollo Micro Systems slipped 9% from their record high on Wednesday as investors booked profit, pulling the stock toward the Rs 400 mark. The defence stock, which has gained 91.45% in three months, saw a strong bout of profit booking today after the broader market tumbled on Iran targeting US allies Kuwait and Bahrain. Earlier, Apollo Micro Systems shares hit a record high of Rs 447, rising 2.38% from the previous close of Rs 436.60. However, the multibagger stock slipped 9% from record high in the afternoon session to hit an intra day low of Rs 407.60. Market cap of the defence firm slipped to Rs 14,706 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The stock has risen 1093% in three years and climbed 276% in two years, delivering multibagger returns during the period.

The defence stock has zoomed 3577% in five years.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 400, while resistance stands at Rs 445 . A decisive breakout above Rs 445 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 460. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 400-–Rs 460 range."

Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Apollo Micro Systems has delivered a strong breakout above its historical resistance zone of Rs 350-355, a level that capped prices during September 2025. The breakout was supported by sharp volume expansion and strong bullish price action, confirming a trend reversal. The stock continues to trade above all major EMAs (20/50/100/200), reflecting sustained strength. After a recent rally, some profit booking is visible, but the broader structure remains bullish. Fresh entry can be considered near Rs 395-405 with a stop loss at Rs 350 and upside targets of Rs 450, Rs 500 and Rs 550."

Advertisement

Apollo Microsystems shares have a one-year beta of 1.6, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Apollo Microsystems stands at 79, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone.

Apollo Microsystems stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Apollo Microsystems is an electronic, electro-mechanical, engineering designs, manufacturing and supplies company. Its designs, develops and sells high-performance, mission and time critical solutions to defence, space and home land security for ministry of defence, government-controlled public sector undertakings and private sectors.