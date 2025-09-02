868% rally in three years: Multibagger stock closes 5% higher on multiple order wins 

Shares of Axiscades Technologies hit upper circuit of 5% today after the firm said it has won multiple orders. Axiscades Technologies stock ended at the upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1327.85 against the previous close of Rs 1264.55. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5643.05 on BSE.

The stock has delivered multibagger returns of 868% in the three years and risen 1989% in five years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 50.5, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Axiscades Technologies shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.2 signaling that it has seen high volatility during the period.

The company’s subsidiary, Mistral Solutions Private Limited has secured significant new orders, across Airborne from Combat Aircraft Systems Development & Integration Centre (CASDIC), DRDO, Ministry of Defence. The said order is awarded for prototype development and will be followed by a forecast production order for an estimate of 600 numbers of Su-30MKI upgrade, value of Rs 150 crore over 5 years.

The firm has also announced two new wins in aircraft cabin interiors design, development, and retrofit solutions. The pilot orders valuing $1.2 million have been awarded by two global leaders – a global aerospace OEM and a world-renowned aircraft cabin interior company based out in Europe and USA.

AXISCADES will now bring its end-to-end engineering capabilities to interiors, covering cabin design, seating systems, electrical wiring, retrofit solutions, and technical documentation. This expansion broadens the company’s service offerings and positions AXISCADES to capture a share of the aircraft interiors market, driven by rising demand for modernization and enhanced passenger experience, the firm said.

Axiscades Technologies is an India-based end-to-end technology and engineering solutions provider. The company offers product engineering solutions across embedded software and hardware, digitisation and automation, mechanical engineering, system integration, test solutions, manufacturing engineering, technical publications, and aftermarket solutions.