Apollo Micro Systems shares rise 7% as Q1 net profit more than doubles

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems zoomed over 7% in the afternoon session today after the defence firm announced its Q1 earnings. Apollo Micro Systems stock rose 7.37% to Rs 185 against the previous close of Rs 172.30 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5,489.23 crore.

The defence firm reported a 119% rise in net profit at Rs 18.5 crore in Q1 against Rs 8.43 crore profit in the Q1 of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations rose 46.46% to Rs 133.58 crore in the last quarter against Rs 91.20 crore revenue in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company also fixed Tuesday, September 9, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the final dividend. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM (to be held on September 16, 2025), will be paid/dispatched within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders.

Apollo Microsystems is an electronic, electro-mechanical, engineering designs, manufacturing and supplies company. Its designs, develops and sells high-performance, mission and time critical solutions to defence, space and home land security for ministry of defence, government-controlled public sector undertakings and private sectors.