Ashok Leyland, Affle 3i, Concord Biotech among top stock picks for decent short term gains

Amid the recovery in the Indian equity markets, domestic brokerage firms SMC Global Securites and Canara Bank Securites have suggested select stocks including Sundram Fasteners Ltd, Concord Biotech, Ashok Leyland and Affle 3i (Affle India Ltd) based on their strong charts and sound technical parameters for short-term gains. Here's what the brokerage firms have to say on these stocks:
Ashok Leyland | Buy | Target Price: Rs 182-185 | Stop Loss: Rs 152
Ashok Leyland Ltd is trading within a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart and appears to be on the verge of a bullish breakout after a prolonged consolidation phase. The stock has been forming higher lows while the falling trend line has capped upside attempts, indicating a gradual build-up in buying momentum. The recent move above the upper trend line, supported by improving RSI and a positive MACD crossover, suggests strengthening bullish sentiment. The immediate trend line resistance was placed near Rs 164-166, which the stock has now started to overcome, while the rising trend line support is positioned around Rs 155-157. A sustained close above Rs 166 could confirm the breakout and open the way for an advance moves. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock on dips in range of Rs 162-164 levels with the expected upside of Rs 182-185 levels with stop loss below Rs 152 levels.
Recommended by: SMC Global Securities