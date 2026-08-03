Top stocks in news: Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Cola India, BEL, Nalco, ZEEL, Lupin, CDSL, autos

Corporate actions today: Shares of ICICI Bank, Coforge, Bannari Amman Spinning Mills, Emkay Global Financial Services, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries, Sai Silks (Kalamandir), Kanpur Plastipack, Khazanchi Jewellers, Lakshmi Engineering and Warehousing, Prima Plastics and Transrail Lighting shall trade ex-dividend today.

ITC: The FMCG and cigarette major reported a 27.1 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 3,578.8 crore, while dropped 14.4 per cent YoY to Rs 16,907.6 crore for June 2026 quarter. EBITDA was down 27.9 per cent YoY to Rs 4,514 crore, with margins contracted to 26.7 per cent for the reported quarter.

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Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest carmaker reported a 10.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to Rs 3,352.1 crore for the June 2026 quarter, despite a robust 35.9 per cent YoY rise in revenue to Rs 52,455.7 crore. EBITDA margins contracted sharply to 8.2 per cent from 10.4 per cent a year ago, while total vehicle sales surged 33.7 per cent YoY to 2.41 lakh units.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The automaker reported a 25.8 per cent YoY rise in total automotive sales to 1,03,860 units in July. Domestic passenger vehicle sales increased 20.4 per cent YoY to 60,048 units, while tractor sales climbed 20 per cent YoY to 34,420 units.

Coal India: Coal India reported an 8.4 per cent YoY increase in coal production to 50.4 million tonnes (MT) in July, while coal offtake rose 17.4 per cent YoY to 63.7 MT.

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Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence player has secured additional orders worth Rs 847 crore since July 13. The major orders include electro-optics, a security operations centre, seekers, components, spares, and services.

Indian Oil Corporation: The oil marketing major reported a net loss of Rs 2,661.3 crore for the June 2026 quarter against a profit of Rs 5,688.6 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue, excluding excise duty, rose 36 per cent YoY to Rs 2.62 lakh crore. EBITDA declined sharply to Rs 1,947 crore, with margins shrinking to 1 per cent, although domestic fuel sales improved to 25.25 million tonnes.

Hero MotoCorp: India's largest two-wheeler maker reported an 18.6 per cent YoY increase in total sales to 5.33 lakh units in July. Domestic sales rose 21.6 per cent YoY to 5.01 lakh units, while exports declined 14.3 per cent YoY to 32,013 units.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major has received approval from the USFDA for Rituximab, a biosimilar to Rituxan, for the US market. Rituximab is widely used to treat several B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as well as certain autoimmune conditions.

Divi's Laboratories: The pharma company posted a 65.5 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 902 crore, while revenue increased 27.8 per cent YoY to Rs 3,080 crore in the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA soared 72.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,255 crore, with EBITDA margins expanding to 40.8 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

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Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors reported a 34 per cent YoY rise in Royal Enfield motorcycle sales to 1,18,232 units in July. Domestic sales grew 38.1 per cent YoY to 1,05,317 units, while exports increased 10 per cent YoY to 12,915 units. Its commercial vehicle arm, VECV, reported a 15.8 per cent YoY rise in sales to 8,241 units.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma player has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA for its injectable facility in Ahmedabad, with a voluntary action indicated (VAI) classification. The GMP surveillance inspection was conducted from April 27 to May 5.

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: Tata Motors reported a 37 per cent YoY increase in commercial vehicle sales to 39,641 units in July. Domestic sales rose 28 per cent YoY to 33,876 units, while exports more than doubled, surging 128 per cent YoY to 5,765 units.

Hyundai Motor India: Hyundai Motor India reported a 25.4 per cent YoY increase in total sales to 75,360 units in July. Domestic sales grew 23.3 per cent YoY to 54,210 units, while exports jumped 31.4 per cent YoY to 21,150 units, marking the company's highest-ever monthly export sales in more than 100 months.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The SEBI has barred Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), Punit Goenka, and Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra from the securities market after holding that the company's Hyderabad property was mortgaged to secure loans raised by Essel Group entities without the requisite corporate approvals.

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ABB India: The engineering major reported a 3 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 362.3 crore, while revenue grew 21 per cent YoY to Rs 3,558.9 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Operational EBITA stood at Rs 461 crore with a margin of 13 per cent, while order inflows surged 50 per cent YoY to Rs 8,600 crore, taking the order backlog to Rs 11,900 crore.

Lupin: The drugmaker company has received approval under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act for Diazepam Injection USP, 10 mg/2 mL (5 mg/mL), in single-dose prefilled syringes. The USFDA has approved Lupin's Diazepam Injection, which is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Valium Injection, manufactured by Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.

NCC: The state-run construction player has received three orders worth Rs 1,052.71 crore in July. Of these, orders worth Rs 590.38 crore pertain to the buildings division, while orders worth Rs 462.33 crore pertain to the water division.

National Aluminium Company: The state-run metal producer reported a 90.9 per cent YoY surge in net profit to Rs 2,003.1 crore, while revenue jumped 39.3 per cent YoY to Rs 5,302.4 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA climbed to Rs 2,708 crore, with margins expanding to 51.1 per cent.

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Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker reported more than a ten-fold jump in net profit to Rs 482.9 crore, while revenue increased 23.1 per cent YoY to Rs 4,018.5 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA grew 38.6 per cent YoY to Rs 804.8 crore, with EBITDA margins improving to 20.03 per cent.

Persistent Systems: The IT services company reported a 13.7 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 483 crore, while revenue increased 29.1 per cent YoY to Rs 4,303.2 crore in the June 2026 quarter. Dollar revenue grew 16.1 per cent YoY to $452.4 million, while EBIT stood at Rs 686.8 crore with a margin of 16 per cent.

Concord Biotech: The biopharma player reported a 32.8 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 58.5 crore, while revenue increased 26.2 per cent YoY to Rs 257.5 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA rose 34.2 per cent YoY to Rs 82.4 crore, with margins expanding to 32 per cent on the back of improved cost efficiencies and operating leverage.

Central Depository Services (CDSL): The depository reported a 14.8 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 117.5 crore, while revenue grew 13.1 per cent YoY to Rs 292.8 crore for the June 2026 quarter. The total number of demat accounts crossed 18.59 crore as of June 30, 2026, with around 58 lakh new accounts added during the quarter.

Muthoot Finance: The gold loan financier reported a 38.8 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 2,799.1 crore, while revenue rose 29.6 per cent YoY to Rs 5,098.6 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Consolidated assets under management (AUM) expanded 43 per cent YoY to Rs 1.91 lakh crore, although gold loan yields moderated to 17.93 per cent from 20.76 per cent in the previous quarter.

Urban Company: The home services platform reported a net loss of Rs 92.12 crore for the June 2026 quarter against a profit of Rs 6.94 crore a year ago, despite a 43.9 per cent YoY rise in revenue to Rs 528.3 crore. EBITDA loss widened to Rs 92.6 crore from Rs 4.8 crore, while Net Transaction Value (NTV) climbed 42 per cent YoY to Rs 1,465 crore.

Afcons Infrastructure: The domestic infra major has secured two projects with a cumulatively Rs 900 crore in July.

Escorts Kubota: Escorts Kubota reported a 22 per cent YoY increase in total tractor sales to 8,731 units in July. Domestic sales surged 23.7 per cent YoY to 8,194 units, while exports rose marginally by 1.3 per cent YoY to 537 units.

Bharat Coking Coal: Bharat Coking Coal reported a 3.4 per cent YoY rise in raw coal production to 2.45 million tonnes (MT) in July. Coking coal production increased 4.6 per cent YoY to 2.37 MT, while non-coking coal production declined 22.1 per cent YoY to 0.08 MT. Raw coal offtake rose 10.9 per cent YoY to 2.83 MT.

Sterlite Technologies: The IT & technology solutions company has received a multi-year supply agreement worth Rs 960 crore for the supply of fibre cables to a domestic telecom operator.

Steel Strips Wheels: Steel Strips Wheels reported a 51 per cent YoY increase in sales value and a 26 per cent YoY rise in sales volume during July. The company also recorded its highest-ever monthly sales.

Marathon Nextgen Realty: The real estate firm's subsidiary, Sunset Spaces, has entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a cluster redevelopment project in Sewri, Mumbai. The project involves the development of a high-rise residential tower with high-street retail spaces and has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 450 crore for the company.

Powerica: The power generator player has executed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) to set up a 100 MW wind power project in Gujarat at a tariff of Rs 3.435 per kWh for a period of 25 years.