Adani Power, DLF, Bajaj Finance: Stocks to trade —  Key levels, targets, stop loss & more



DLF | Neutral | Resistance: Rs 700 | Support: Rs 480

After a correction from its swing high, DLF Ltd has been consolidating on the weekly chart. The price structure looks constructive within the Rs 550–700 range, with major support established at Rs 490 for the short to medium term. The stock recently crossed above the 200 DEMA at Rs 646. Once it surpasses the immediate hurdle of Rs 700, we anticipate a potential rally towards Rs 780 in the medium term. With the momentum indicator showing strength, we maintain a neutral to positive outlook for the stock.

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Adani Power | Caution | Resistance: Rs 216 | Support: Rs 205

Adani Power has turned negative following a head and shoulders breakdown on the daily chart. We expect continued weakness in the short term, with a potential decline toward Rs 205.The stock is currently trading below the 20 DEMA at Rs 216, which acts as a key hurdle. A sustained break above this level could trigger a pullback toward Rs 225 and Rs 235 in the medium term. Overall, we maintain a sideways to negative outlook until the price crosses 216.



Bajaj Finance | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,206-1,285 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,001

Bajaj Finance is showing a higher top, higher bottom pattern and has broken above its previous swing high on the daily chart, signaling potential bullish momentum. The price is well-supported by all key moving averages, and momentum indicators remain positive. We anticipate a rally toward Rs 1,206–1,285, with major support established at Rs 1,001 for the short to medium term.