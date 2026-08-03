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Adani Power, DLF, Bajaj Finance: Stocks to trade —  Key levels, targets, stop loss & more

Adani Power, DLF, Bajaj Finance: Stocks to trade —  Key levels, targets, stop loss & more

An analyst from Mirae Asset Sharekhan said that Bajaj Finance is showing a higher top, higher bottom pattern and has broken above its previous swing high on the daily chart, signaling bullish momentum. 

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 7:15 AM IST
Adani Power, DLF, Bajaj Finance: Stocks to trade —  Key levels, targets, stop loss & moreAfter a correction from its swing high, DLF Ltd has been consolidating on the weekly chart. The price structure looks constructive within the Rs 550–700 range, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices settled higher on Friday, even as the profit book at higher levels capped the gains. Upbeat Q1 earnings by India Inc supported the sentiments, despite inflation fears. The BSE Sensex added 166.49 points, or 0.21 per cent, to close at 78,094.64, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 66.45 points, or 0.27 per cent, to end at 24,383.60 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks like Bajaj Finance Ltd, DLF and Adani Power Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Muthuselvaraj M, Research Analyst at Mirae asset Sharekhan has to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:


DLF | Neutral | Resistance: Rs 700 | Support: Rs 480 
After a correction from its swing high, DLF Ltd has been consolidating on the weekly chart. The price structure looks constructive within the Rs 550–700 range, with major support established at Rs 490 for the short to medium term. The stock recently crossed above the 200 DEMA at Rs 646. Once it surpasses the immediate hurdle of Rs 700, we anticipate a potential rally towards Rs 780 in the medium term. With the momentum indicator showing strength, we maintain a neutral to positive outlook for the stock.

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Adani Power | Caution | Resistance: Rs 216 | Support: Rs 205
Adani Power has turned negative following a head and shoulders breakdown on the daily chart. We expect continued weakness in the short term, with a potential decline toward Rs 205.The stock is currently trading below the 20 DEMA at Rs 216, which acts as a key hurdle. A sustained break above this level could trigger a pullback toward Rs 225 and Rs 235 in the medium term. Overall, we maintain a sideways to negative outlook until the price crosses 216.


Bajaj Finance | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,206-1,285 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,001
Bajaj Finance is showing a higher top, higher bottom pattern and has broken above its previous swing high on the daily chart, signaling potential bullish momentum. The price is well-supported by all key moving averages, and momentum indicators remain positive. We anticipate a rally toward Rs 1,206–1,285, with major support established at Rs 1,001 for the short to medium term.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 3, 2026 7:15 AM IST
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