Asian Paints, Indian Hotels, HDFC AMC, Voltas and 11 other shares to turn ex-dividend today

Shares of Asian Paints, Indian Hotels, HDFC AMC, Voltas and 11 other companies will turn ex-dividend on Friday. Among them two companies namely Bhansali Engineering Polymers and Cigniti Technologies will turn ex-dividend for interim and final dividends.

Shares of Asian Paints will turn ex-dividend today. The paints maker had announced a final dividend of Rs 21.50 per share. Today is also the record date for the dividend and that board of Asian Paints will determine name of eligible shareholders for the same. All eligible shareholders with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on June 30.

HDFC Asset Management Company announced a dividend of Rs 48 per share. The record date for the same is today and the dividend will be paid on July 26.

Shares of Voltas will also turn ex-dividend today. The white goods maker announced a final dividend of Rs 4.25 per share. The dividend will be paid on July 22. Similarly, Tata group's Indian Hotels had announced a final dividend of Re 1 and today is the ex-date for the same. The dividend will be pad on July 16.

Solar Industries (Rs 9 per share), Dynamatic Technologies (Rs 7 per share), NRB Bearings (Rs 4.10 per share), Caplin Point Laboratories (Rs 2 per share), Elcon Engineering (Rs 2 per share), National Fertilizers (Rs 1.53 per share), Maruti Interior Products (Re 0.50 per share) and Himadri Speciality Chemical (Re 0.25 per share) will be among companies that will turn ex-dividend today.

Bhansali Egineering had announced a special dividend of Rs 14 and a final dividend of Re 1. The stock will turn ex-dividend today. The dividends will be paid on July 19.

Similarly, Cigniti Technologies had announced a special dividend of Rs 2.50 and a final dividend of Rs 3 per share. Record date for the same is today and the dividends will be paid on July 15.

