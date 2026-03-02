Asian Paints, Kansai Nerolac, Berger Paints shares in focus today; here's why 

Shares of Asian Paints, Kansai Nerolac, Akzo Nobel, Indigo Paints, Berger Paints, and Shalimar Paints are in focus today as oil prices are up amid US and Israel strikes on Iran. Oil and its derivatives are key components used in the paint industry.



Brent crude prices have risen around 10% amid rising tensions in the Middle East following ongoing military attacks between Iran and the United States after the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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Crude oil prices have risen nearly 10% to $78.52/barrel due to war in the Middle East. Analysts have warned that brent crude oil price could reach $120 plus mark if the war continues.

According to global research and consultancy group Wood Mackenzie, rising oil and gas prices are imminent as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz threatens to disrupt 15% of global oil supply and 20% of global LNG supply. This could result in oil prices potentially exceeding $100/bbl if tanker flows are not quickly restored, said the energy consulting firm.