Ather Energy, Infineon collaborate to boost India's two-wheeler EV market; stock down

Ather Energy and Infineon Technologies have entered into a strategic partnership to enhance the electric two-wheeler market in India. The collaboration aims to foster innovation by focusing on the development of semiconductor technologies crucial for light electric vehicles (LEVs).

The partnership was formalised with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in Seoul, South Korea. Both companies have expressed a shared vision to contribute to India's burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. "The collaboration focuses on advancing semiconductor technologies to support light electric vehicles (LEVs), charging infrastructure, and safety, with a shared vision to contribute to India’s growing EV ecosystem," the companies stated in a joint BSE filing.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Infineon Technologies, a leading semiconductor manufacturer, will provide cutting-edge solutions that include microcontrollers and automotive sensors. These technologies are expected to enhance the efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of EV solutions in India. Ather Energy, known for its expertise in designing advanced LEVs, will leverage these technologies to optimise its offerings.

The joint initiative is poised to drive the adoption of electric two-wheelers across the country. "Together, the companies said they will work towards enabling more efficient, reliable, and cost-effective EV solutions, driving the adoption of electric two-wheelers in India," according to their statement.

Swapnil Jain, Executive Director and CTO at Ather Energy, highlighted the potential benefits of this collaboration. He stated, "Our partnership with Infineon gives us access to advanced technologies that can help us improve key systems, from charging to safety and explore ways to reduce system complexity and cost. We're looking forward to seeing how this collaboration can help us push the boundaries, not just for our products, but for the larger EV ecosystem in India."

Advertisement

The partnership underscores a strategic effort to push the boundaries of EV products and the larger ecosystem in India. Such collaborations are crucial as the country seeks to bolster its EV infrastructure and production capabilities.

Meanwhile, shares of newly-listed Ather Energy were trading 0.92 per cent lower at Rs 318.55 on Wednesday.