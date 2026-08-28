Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Ather Energy shares rise 7% after Rs 1,758 crore block deals; here's why

Ather Energy shares rise 7% after Rs 1,758 crore block deals; here's why

Ather Energy shares: The large block deal comes Ather Energy had earlier this week okayed convertible warrants to Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Tarun Sanjay Mehta at an issue price of Rs 1,260 apiece.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 10:09 AM IST
Ather Energy shares rise 7% after Rs 1,758 crore block deals; here's whyAther Energy: The stock gained as the block deal price stood at a mere 1.02 per cent discount to Thursday's closing price of Rs 1,495.30 apiece, with Hero MotoCorp Ltd believed to be the buyer.

Shares of Ather Energy Ltd climbed 7 per cent in Friday's trade after 1,18,80,000 shares changed hands in block deals at Rs 1,480 apiece, aggregating Rs 1,758.24 crore. The stock gained as the block deal price stood at a mere 1.02 per cent discount to Thursday's closing price of Rs 1,495.30 apiece, with Hero MotoCorp Ltd believed to be the buyer. The stock rose 7.10 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,579.75 on BSE.

Advertisement

The large block deal comes Ather Energy had earlier this week approved allotment of 16,26,016 fully paid-up equity shares to India Japan Fund at an issue price of Rs 1,230, aggregating up to Rs 199.99 crore. Besides, it okayed convertible warrants to Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Tarun Sanjay Mehta at an issue price of Rs 1,260, aggregating up to Rs 999.99 crore.

"Pursuant to the terms of securities as approved by the Board and shareholders, only 25 per cent (twenty five percent) of the Warrant Issue Price were to be paid at the time of subscription of the Warrants, and the remaining amount, being 75 per cent (seventy five percent) of the Warrant Issue Price, shall be payable by the Warrant holder at the time of conversion of each Warrant, which may be converted at the option of the Warrant holder, within a period of 18 (eighteen) months from the date of allotment of such Warrants, in one or more tranches," Ather Energy said.

Advertisement

On Ather's recent Q1 results, HDFC Institutional Equities said the company continued to impress with its move toward profitability, inching even closer, despite the commodity headwinds and lack of PLI
benefit. "We believe this has been possible due to management’s deep focus on profitability leading to an improving cost structure, and value engineering benefits on the back of its R&D prowess. The upcoming capacity and launch of the EL platform (for lower priced products) coinciding with improving customer sentiment toward EVs should lead to another inflection point, which will receive support from the recently ramped-up dealer base," it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 28, 2026 10:09 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more