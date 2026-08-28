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Multibagger listing: Tempsens Instruments shares rally over 111% on debut

Multibagger listing: Tempsens Instruments shares rally over 111% on debut

BSE3,353.10(0.75%)

The company's initial public offering (IPO) had received strong demand during its subscription period from August 20 to August 24.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 10:07 AM IST
Multibagger listing: Tempsens Instruments shares rally over 111% on debutThe IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 95 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.85 crore shares worth Rs 555 crore.

Shares of Rajasthan-based Tempsens Instruments (India), a manufacturer of contact and non-contact temperature sensors, made a multibagger debut on the exchanges on Friday, August 28, with the stock listing at more than double its issue price.

The shares listed at Rs 634 on NSE, marking a premium of 111.33 per cent over the issue price of Rs 300 per share. On BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 631.20, a premium of 110.40 per cent over the issue price.

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The company's initial public offering (IPO) had received strong demand during its subscription period from August 20 to August 24. The issue was subscribed 184.07 times overall, with bids received for 2,79,44,36,850 shares against 1,51,81,667 shares on offer.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 314.44 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion saw 302.88 times subscription. The employee reserved portion was subscribed 124.94 times, and the retail category received 60.69 times subscription.

Tempsens Instruments had fixed a price band of Rs 285-300 per share for the IPO, which was aimed at raising around Rs 650 crore.

Before the issue opened for subscription, the company raised Rs 194.5 crore from anchor investors on August 19. It allotted 64.84 lakh equity shares to 29 anchor investors, including Aranda Investments, owned by Singapore's Temasek Holdings, Goldman Sachs and Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Equity Fund, managed by Prashant Khemka's Ashoka WhiteOak.

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The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 95 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.85 crore shares worth Rs 555 crore. The OFS was offered by existing shareholders, including Amit Talesara, Puneet Talesara and Chandra Prakash Talesara.

Tempsens Instruments plans to use Rs 18 crore from the fresh issue proceeds towards capital expenditure for its electrical heating solutions and specialised cable solutions. Another Rs 55 crore has been earmarked for prepayment or scheduled repayment of outstanding borrowings. The balance is intended for general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 28, 2026 10:02 AM IST
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